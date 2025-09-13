Kolisi praises clinical Boks after historic Wellington win

The Springboks defended their Freedom Cup title for the first time, while handing the All Blacks their heaviest defeat in history.

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse praised his team’s ability to convert chances, and thanked the coaching staff’s work behind the scenes, following their incredible 43–10 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.

Likewise, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said the coaching staff’s confidence in young players gave them the self-belief they needed to defend the Freedom Cup title for the first time ever, while recording New Zealand’s greatest-ever defeat.

The bonus-point victory also greatly improves their chances of defending the Rugby Championship title after Argentina beat the Wallabies earlier. The Boks (10 pints) move from third to second behind the Wallabies (11) on the table while the All Blacks (10) fell from first to third.

Springboks convert their chances

The Boks fell 24–17 in Auckland the week before and after one try was disallowed and a couple of knock-ons in Wellington, it looked like errors would cost them again.

But after being 10–7 down at the break, the Springboks elevated their performance to score five tries in the second half, winning the day six tries to one.

“We played fearlessly,” Kolisi said. “We said we are not going to hold back, we know what to do. And we believed in ourselves.

“We told the guys like Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu], we don’t box them. Do what is in your skillset and go on and represent.”

Kolisi refrained from saying whether this victory meant more than others against the All Blacks, highlighting that they were simply grateful for the win that allowed them to continue fighting in the Rugby Championship.

Willemse: It was an ‘all-out team effort’

Willemse was brilliant on the day with one try, 14 carries, six defenders beaten and 115 metres made.

“We had a very positive mindset,” Willemse said. “The conversion in the 22 which let us down last week. I think you saw tonight we were much more clinical.

“Credit to the boys who have been sitting on those laptops making plans. Again, credit to the coaching staff for stepping up and helping us. It’s an all-out team effort.”

Willemse thanked God, and said the win was also in honour of former Springbok fullback Bevin Fortuin, who died this week.

“The boys gave everything. You can see how happy everyone is. We put everything into this.”