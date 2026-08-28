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Confirmed: Pollard out, SFM in … and Kolbe starts for Boks as well

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

28 August 2026

09:25 am

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The Boks have made a few late changes to their team this week for Saturday's Test against the All Blacks.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will now start at 10 against the All Blacks on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

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The Springboks have been dealt a big blow on the eve of their second Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday (5.10pm) with the news that experienced flyhalf Handré Pollard will miss the game because of a calf injury.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who was due to play from the bench this week after starting the first Test in the No 10 jersey in Joburg last week, will now start Saturday’s Test.

Manie Libbok, who was on the bench in Joburg but initially left out of the matchday squad for the Cape Town Test, will now fill a spot on the bench.

And in another late change to the Bok team, who must win the match to keep alive their chances of taking the series, wing Cheslin Kolbe has been added to the starting team, after initially being ruled out this week because of a foot problem.

He takes the place of Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Pollard picked up the niggle at a training session on Wednesday, and after being assessed on Friday morning, the decision was made to withdraw him from the team.

With Kolbe’s inclusion, the winger will likely handle the goal-kicking duties, as he did at Ellis Park.

Captain Siya Kolisi was also a late inclusion in the starting team, on Tuesday night, after also not making the team named by coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday.

At that stage, Paul de Villiers was bracketed to start in the No 6 jersey, but Kolisi was given Monday’s and Tuesday’s training sessions to prove he is over the hamstring niggles that have plagued him all season. He did that.

Kolisi will now also captain the Bok team on Saturday, taking over from Pieter-Steph du Toit, who’ll earn his 100th cap this weekend.

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The All Blacks have also made a few changes to their team this week.

Revised Springbok team

Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortjé, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, André Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok

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All Blacks rugby team Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Springboks (Bokke/Boks)
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