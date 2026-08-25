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Handré Pollard is the right man for Cape Town Test, says former Bok star Morné Steyn

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By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

25 August 2026

01:22 pm

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The former Bulls legend and now Lions kicking coach has backed the Pollard and Feinberg-Mngomezulu partnership to do the business in the second Test.

Handre Pollard

Springbok veteran Handre Pollard will be leading the line for them at flyhalf in the second Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

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Former Springbok legend Morné Steyn says Handré Pollard is the answer to coach Rassie Erasmus’ flyhalf conundrum for the Boks’ clash with the All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday.

A rough return from injury for the mercurial Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who produced error-riddled outings against Argentina, in a one-off match, and the first Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park last weekend, has put the spotlight on the Boks’ No 10 position.

Speaking on Monday at a Lions sponsorship announcement a few hours before Erasmus named his Bok team for the second Test featuring Pollard at flyhalf and Feinberg-Mngomezulu on the bench, Steyn had said that is what he hoped would happen.

“It’s a difficult thing. I am a big fan of Sacha. He’s a good and interesting player. I really enjoy him, but I didn’t think he had a great game on Saturday. If you look at a more solid flyhalf for the Test coming up I think Handré would be a good option,” said Steyn.

“He (Pollard) hasn’t played a lot of bad games for the Boks, so I think having Handré there, with a solid kicking boot (is important). I think there were a few occasions where we could have gone for poles (in the first Test).

“So, I think Handré would be a good answer. Damian Willemse is also a good option there, but he is playing so well at 15, so my two flyhalves would be Handré and Sacha.”

Versatile Willemse

Speaking about the versatility of Willemse, who can play flyhalf, centre and fullback, while he also featured on the wing for the Stormers in the past season, Steyn said he would leave him at fullback.

“I really enjoy him at 12 as well. He’s a very good 12. But I think he has shown his talent at 15. The high ball catching, the magic from behind, he is also a good kicker of the ball, so I think he’s a better option at 15 for us,” said Steyn.

Although disappointed with the loss at Ellis Park over the past weekend, Steyn said that the result could actually be a good thing for the Boks and could lead to them elevating their game going forward.

“I think it’s a difficult situation at the moment to lose the first Test. But I do think maybe it is a good thing that the Boks lost a game now. They hadn’t lost in a long time. So maybe it’s a good thing, because you always learn more from a loss,” explained Steyn.

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“It’s not nice (to lose). South African fans always want to win 100% of their games. But I think for South Africa, for the games coming up and for the World Cup next year, I think the loss was maybe good for us.”

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All Blacks rugby team Handrè Pollard Morné Steyn Rassie Erasmus Springboks (Bokke/Boks)
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