Springbok skipper Kolisi fit and ready to rumble against All Blacks

Siya Kolisi will be back to lead the Springboks for just the second time this season, after injuring himself against Argentina earlier this month.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that captain Siya Kolisi had passed his fitness test and was ready to rumble, and would also take over the leadership for the team’s must-win Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry clash against the All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday.

At Monday’s team announcement Kolisi, who picked up a hamstring injury against Argentina earlier this month that ruled him out of the first Test at Ellis Park, was bracketed with rising talent Paul de Villiers for the number six jersey.

Erasmus explained that Kolisi had to get through Monday afternoon’s training session to confirm his place in the side, while Pieter-Steph du Toit was named to continue as captain, as he was in the first Test last Saturday.

But at a press conference on Tuesday Erasmus explained that Kolisi had come through Monday’s and Tuesday’s training sessions comfortably, and was ready to play.

“It was a grade two hamstring injury, which takes a little bit longer (to recover from) which is why we have been really cautious,” explained Erasmus on the uncertainty surrounding Kolisi’s availability.

“Last week was touch and go (for him to play), and then on Sunday when he did a bit of rehab he said he was still feeling it a little bit. So we said he would have to run full out on Monday, which he did, and full out today as well, without any discomfort, so he is ready to go.”

Revised Springbok team

Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Morne van den Berg, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu