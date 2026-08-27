All Blacks make big wing call for second Test against Springboks

There are also a few changes in the pack and on the bench.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has made minor tweaks to his team for the second Test of four against the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday.

The All Blacks won the first Test at Ellis Park in Joburg 33-16.

In the backline, Leroy Carter, a rookie at Test level and a former Sevens specialist, comes into the starting team from the bench where he played from last week, replacing the impressive Josh Moorby, while in the forwards, Simon Parker gets the No 6 jersey, with Tupou Vaa’i moving to lock in place of the injured Josh Lord.

George Bower also gets a start at loosehead prop.

There are also some changes on the bench, with prop Xavier Numia getting a chance, while Patrick Tuipulotu, who has captained the team in their tour matches against the Stormers and Lions, also gets a go.

The Boks named their team earlier in the week, with Siya Kolisi back to lead the side.

There are also changes at halfback with Cobus Reinach in for Grant Williams, at flyhalf where Handre Pollard replaces Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and at wing where Ethan Hooker comes in for the injured Cheslin Kolbe.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has also shaken up his bench, including, among others, 39-year-old Deon Fourie as the backup hooker.

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (capt), Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Bench: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby