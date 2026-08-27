Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

All Blacks make big wing call for second Test against Springboks

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

27 August 2026

12:33 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

There are also a few changes in the pack and on the bench.

Leroy Carter

Leroy Carter has been named to start for the All Blacks in Cape Town. Picture: Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has made minor tweaks to his team for the second Test of four against the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday.

The All Blacks won the first Test at Ellis Park in Joburg 33-16.

In the backline, Leroy Carter, a rookie at Test level and a former Sevens specialist, comes into the starting team from the bench where he played from last week, replacing the impressive Josh Moorby, while in the forwards, Simon Parker gets the No 6 jersey, with Tupou Vaa’i moving to lock in place of the injured Josh Lord.

George Bower also gets a start at loosehead prop.

There are also some changes on the bench, with prop Xavier Numia getting a chance, while Patrick Tuipulotu, who has captained the team in their tour matches against the Stormers and Lions, also gets a go.

The Boks named their team earlier in the week, with Siya Kolisi back to lead the side.

There are also changes at halfback with Cobus Reinach in for Grant Williams, at flyhalf where Handre Pollard replaces Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and at wing where Ethan Hooker comes in for the injured Cheslin Kolbe.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has also shaken up his bench, including, among others, 39-year-old Deon Fourie as the backup hooker.

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (capt), Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Bench: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby

Read more on these topics

All Blacks rugby team Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Springboks (Bokke/Boks)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News When the screen becomes the crime scene: What the Malmesbury teen case spotlights
News Bronkhorstspruit resident spent R160 000 resurfacing neglected roads
News ‘He knew I needed the contract’: Cat Matlala defends Senona’s advice to challenge R360m tender cancellation
Elections 2026 Will the promise of free basic electricity secure votes and is it even a viable solution?
Politics Dlamini‑Zuma apologises to Lamola in ANC vote‑buying allegations storm

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News