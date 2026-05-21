Camera in classes, undocumented pupils, and patrollers dominate Maile’s community meeting

Addressing the gathering, Maile said there were "three evils in education": money, politics and posts.

Concerns over school safety, undocumented pupils, unpaid patrollers and infrastructure delays took centre stage during a community engagement led by Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile on Wednesday.

Community members raised a range of frustrations affecting schools in the area, including calls for surveillance cameras in classrooms, the treatment of undocumented pupils, and the non-payment of security personnel guarding schools.

Community raises safety and infrastructure concerns

A representative from the MEC’s office said the community appreciated the work being done at local schools despite ongoing challenges.

The representative said a dispute involving a main contractor had delayed progress on a school project, making it difficult to appoint another contractor before the case is resolved.

“We are told that the main contractor declared the dispute. It’s difficult for the other one to be appointed before this case is concluded,” the representative said.

The community also highlighted the collapse of a school fence and the plight of security personnel and community liaison officers (CLOs), who continue to guard the school despite not receiving payment.

“The school fence has collapsed, and there are security guards and CLOs who are guarding there, and they are not paid. It’s painful because they go hungry while they are guarding the school,” the representative said.

Despite concerns about drugs and crime in the community, the speaker praised local schools for their strong academic performance.

“Quantum school is number one. Even the one up there is doing well,” the representative said.

The representative also acknowledged campaigns providing uniforms to disadvantaged pupils, saying the beneficiaries were excelling academically.

MEC pushes for cameras in classrooms

Addressing the gathering, Maile said there were “three evils in education”: money, politics and posts.

He questioned why schools did not have surveillance systems and stronger security measures in place.

“Why do we not have cameras in every classroom? What are we hiding? What’s going on in classrooms?” Maile asked.

“Why do we not have alarms and common rooms? We are going to make sure that happens.”

Maile also addressed the issue of school patrollers, saying schools often diverted funds meant for safety measures.

“Basically, they need to use the money they pay patrollers for other ways to provide safety,” he said.

Undocumented pupils remain a challenge

The MEC also spoke about undocumented pupils attending schools, saying the issue affected both foreign nationals and South African families.

“We will say we don’t admit a child with no documents at our school, then we have some South Africans whose children have no IDs,” Maile said.

“Then you ask yourself what this person was doing this entire time.”