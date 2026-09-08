20-year-old solo hiker rescued after 14-hour overnight rescue operation

After losing the trail, he found himself stranded on a steep cliff, unable to safely move either forwards or back.

A 20-year-old hiker was left stranded after attempting to tackle Table Mountain on their own, late on Sunday afternoon, leading to a complex 14-hour overnight rescue operation.

Members from the Western Cape Search and Rescue (WSAR) reported that the lone hiker became disoriented while exploring high above Newlands.

Losing track of the trail

After losing the trail, he found himself stranded on a steep cliff, unable to move either forwards or backwards safely.

Realising the seriousness of the situation and the limited battery life, the 20-year-old decided to call for help before darkness closed in.

Members of the WSAR responded and deployed specialist rope-rescue personnel from the Table Aerial Cableway’s upper station.

Drone deployed in search

Working through the night in steep, exposed terrain, the Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS Drone Unit provided aerial imagery to help the team locate the hiker.

While the rescue teams made their way towards the top of the cliff, the drone was used to communicate directly with the stranded hiker, letting him know that help was on the way.

The 20-year-old said that the drone provided “some much-needed reassurance.”

‘A surreal experience’

“After being alone on the mountain in the darkness, hearing a voice coming from a drone was a somewhat surreal experience,” he said.

Later adding that he briefly wondered if he was hallucinating.

Once the team reached the top of the cliff, a small technical rescue team established a rope system and descended nearly 200 metres to reach the hiker, who was found uninjured.

Rescue

After rescuers assessed his condition, they secured him into the rope system and lifted the solo hiker back up the cliff to the waiting rescue team.

After hours exposed on the mountainside, he was given food and water before being escorted safely back to a vehicle, where he was driven down the mountain.

The incident concluded shortly after 7am on Monday morning, with all team members safely off the mountain.

Rather safe than sorry

WSAR said that this rescue serves as a reminder that anyone can find themselves in difficulty in the mountains, regardless of their experience or preparation.

“We encourage everyone planning a hike to research their route, carry sufficient water, ensure their cell phone is fully charged, share their plans with someone they trust, and be prepared to turn back if conditions or the terrain become more challenging than expected,” WSAR said.

Emphasising that it is better to call for help before the situation deteriorates, as it gives rescuers the best opportunity to safely assist.