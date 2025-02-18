Almost 69 000 births to teen moms in 2024 — DBE highlights the problematic months

The number of births is higher among girls aged 15 to 19 compared to those aged 10 to 14.

South Africa recorded 68 813 births at the country’s health facilities by teenage girls in 2024, the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities heard on Tuesday.

The Department of Basic Education presented its findings on the scourge of pregnancies among its pupils across the country.

The number of births is higher among 15 to 19-year-olds compared to 10 to 14-year-old girls.

During the first three quarters of 2024, about 1 424 girls between 10 and 14 years old gave birth, compared to 67 389 between 15 and 19 years old.

ALSO READ: South Africa sees decline in births for 2023, this was the surname that topped the list

The department noted the higher number of births for both age groups in the second quarter of the year, attributing it to the less busy October to December school period.

“There is something that happens during October and December when pupils are not in school because these are pregnancies that would have occurred when we write exams and then close schools,” said the department.

It emphasised the need for schools to refer pupils to youth centres during school holidays to occupy them with productive activities.

Deliveries in health facilities.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of births in both age groups throughout all the school quarters, while the Northern Cape recorded the lowest number of births in both age groups.

In the younger group, the Eastern Cape came behind KwaZulu-Natal in the first two quarters, with Limpopo taking the second spot in the third quarter.

In the older group, Limpopo took the second spot in the first and second quarters but was pushed down to third place by the Eastern Cape in the third quarter.

Teenage births and HIV infections

According to the department, the high number of teenage pregnancies likely led to higher school dropouts, new HIV infections and suicides.

“Those who drop out of school in the early stages of their pregnancies and receive no help from family members to take care of the child are unlikely to come back to school, and a second pregnancy is highly likely,” said the department.

ALSO READ: Concerns raised over high number of births by teen moms

“There is also a high rate of suicide due to unplanned teenage pregnancies. Pupils can’t disclose the pregnancy to their parents, and they resort to taking their lives, which is a very serious challenge that we’re facing.”

According to the department, the country recorded approximately 1 100 newly HIV-infected adolescent girls and young women between 15 and 24 years old per week during the same period.

National strategy

The Department of Women, youth and Persons with Disabilities said it is spearheading a national strategy that will integrate all stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and government departments, to end the scourge of teen pregnancies.

“A more integrated national strategy on teenage pregnancies is being developed by all participating role players in the government, civil society, and UN [United Nations] organisations, led by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, for better impact.

ALSO READ: ‘Teen moms protect the fathers’ as births on Xmas Day soar

“There is a lot of investment in eradicating the scourge of teenage pregnancies; it’s just that our efforts are fragmented, and as a result, we are not able to make a meaningful impact. Now we’re getting everyone in the same room so that we can do this together where the Department of Health and Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will work together and co-chair a structure that will seek reports on a quarterly basis from all the players within and out of government institutions.”