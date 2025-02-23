No Grade 13: Basic education department dismisses claims as fake news

Social media was flooded with posts that the academic years could be extended by an additional year.

The basic education department has dismissed claims that it will implement Grade 13 in schools starting in 2026.

This comes after social media platforms were flooded on Saturday with posts that academic years could be extended by an additional year.

The current academic years are twelve years.

Grade 13

A TikToker called @garfieldzar was among those who cited the reports of Grade 13 as fact.

“High school no longer ends in Grade 12. It now finishes in Grade 13,” he shared in a TikTok video.

He quoted an excerpt of text from a Google search that claims the new level would commence in 2026.

@garfieldzar later shared another video retracting his claims, making fun of the initial post that had many people concerned.

“I obviously know there is no Grade 13 coming. I just made the video because I thought it was funny.

“Obviously there isn’t going to be a Grade 13, I am not an idiot. For there to be a Grade 13 next year, it would mean that all the matrics of this year aren’t able to go into university next year, which means there won’t be any first-year students at any university,” @garfieldzar said.

Fake news

However, the basic education department did not find humour in the video and dismissed @garfieldzar’s video as fake news.

“Please be wary of fake news! There are no plans to add Grade 13 to the South African schooling system. Official announcements by the department of basic education are published on the DBE’s official communication platforms.

“Don’t fall victim to fake news. With misinformation and disinformation at an all-time high, it is important to tell the difference between legitimate sources of information and those who peddle lies to increase engagement on their pages,” the department said.

Please be wary of fake news! There are no plans to add #Grade13 to the South African schooling system. Official announcements by the Department of Basic Education are published on the DBE's official communication platforms. pic.twitter.com/DtV75gMr2u February 22, 2025

@garfieldzar’s initial post generated more than 760 000 views and 1,870 comments, with many people expressing shock and disappointment in the department for adding another year of schooling.

