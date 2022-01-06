Lilian Ngoyi lecture proof that ‘ANC will never die as long ANCWL lives’

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The African National Congress (ANC) and the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) have managed to put a positive spin on what transpired at the Lilian Ngoyi memorial lecture in Limpopo on Thursday.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa left the venue before his address due to “the event being oversubscribed by members of our organisations and communities at large.”

“Members of the community overall here in Peter Mokaba… many members of the ANC Women’s League had flocked to the venue. Owing to that and issues of access control, the president of the ANC Women’s League, together with the leadership of the ANCWL’s national executive advised the president of the ANC and leadership of the ANC that it would no longer be feasible to continue with the event. The ANCWL president has since promised that having drawn out of these critical lessons, a new date will be set,” spokesperson Pule Mabe told Newzroom Afrika following the incident.

In a joint statement, the ANC and ANCWL reiterated earlier remarks that it was the leadership of the ANCWL, led by Bathabile Dlamini, that made the call for the event to be postponed.

The party said the incident has taught them to “tighten access control” into their future events to ensure they do not become super-spreaders.

The number of participants at the event, according to the party, has also served as proof that the ANCWL remains a pillar of the party.

“On behalf of the leadership of the ANC and ANCWL, we take this opportunity to convey our message of gratitude to all members of the ANCWL, ordinary women and members of society who in their numbers took their time to honour this important gathering.

“Their overwhelming support and attendance was yet an affirmation that the ANCWL is still a very much revered voice of the women in South Africa. The ANC prides itself with the mass mobilisation capacity that continues to be displayed by the ANCWL. This is living proof that for as long the ANCWL lives the ANC will never die.”