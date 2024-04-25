PODCAST: ‘I know what Zuma stands for but not Ramaphosa’: ACDP’s Meshoe on 30 years in parliament

Kenneth Meshoe reflects on what has gone wrong with the leaders in South Africa and how the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) can change things.

The leader of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Kenneth Meshoe, said he understood former president Jacob Zuma more than he does Cyril Ramaphosa.

‘The nine wasted years continue’

Meshoe said he had been a member of parliament for three decades and had interacted with different leaders through the years.

He said what confused him with Ramaphosa was that he did not know what he stood for.

ALSO READ: Zuma takes new swipe at Ramaphosa

Meshoe was speaking during an interview with The Citizen’s politics podcast, ‘The Movement’.

He said Ramaphosa’s presidency was just as problematic as Zuma’s presidency.

According to Meshoe, Zuma had defended the sovereignty of South Africa against Western powers.

ACDP policies

Meshoe also spoke about the policies that his party would implement should they come into power after the elections on 29 May 2024.

ALSO READ: ACDP stands firm on biblical values, but welcomes LGBTQ+ votes

Concerning issues of land redistribution, Meshoe alleged that some ANC ministers owned farms or pieces of land meant to be distributed to ordinary South Africans.

MPs facing corruption allegations

He said he was disappointed in the allegations of corruption that were facing many MPs, including the former speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

According to Meshoe, the ACDP was the right party to vote for because it still had credible leaders among its ranks. He also spoke about issues of moral regeneration and the importance of biblical values in society.

WATCH THE PODCAST HERE: