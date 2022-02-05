New radio-technology that can prevent traditional surgery

Citizen Reporter

The pioneering field of interventional radiology is opening up new treatment possibilities, precisely targeting health

problems that often lie deep within the body – without the need for invasive traditional surgery.

Recently, the scope of what is being achieved with these micro procedures has extended even further to include procedures for highly targeted treatment of liver cancer, and for identifying and remedying a relatively common

cause of infertility in women.

Diagnostic and interventional radiologist and the founder of The Microsurgery Dr Gary Sudwarts, who practises at a number of Netcare hospitals, said: “Today, micro-invasive treatments are helpful for a wide range of conditions, from fibroids, prostatic enlargement, advanced pelvic cancers, and delivering cancer treatments to a diverse array of interventional radiology procedures in the chest and abdomen.”

ALSO READ: Plastic surgery demand increases under lockdown

Using imaging equipment, including specialised x-rays, a thin catheter wire is inserted into an artery through a tiny puncture in the patient’s skin and carefully directed to the relevant site in the body for treatment. In the case of artery embolisation procedures, tiny particles are released at the site to starve the lesion of blood supply, causing

it to wither and become harmless. Chemo-embolisation procedures deliver a dose of chemotherapy right to the blood vessels supplying the tumour.

These micro procedures are performed while the patient remains conscious, or under minor sedation if needed. A distinct advantage of interventional radiology approaches is that procedures are non-surgical and, therefore, less physically traumatic than traditional open surgery. Micro procedures do not incur many of the risks associated with

open surgery and do not require general anaesthetic. Often the recovery is quicker and the hospital stay reduced, compared with traditional open surgeries.

“In the past, such options were usually reserved for inoperable conditions and for patients who could not tolerate anaesthetic well or had other risk factors that otherwise precluded them from surgery,” said Sudwarts.

“Developments in the field in recent years have opened many new applications for these least invasive interventions. Now, interventional radiology is increasingly recommended as a first line treatment for patients in appropriate instances, with a growing list of applications.” Sudwarts is known for raising awareness of uterine fibroids with symptoms that include heavy menstrual bleeding, abdominal pain and bloating that can cause infertility.

“Previously, women would have had to undergo open surgery, often a hysterectomy, to find relief from uterine fibroids. Now, the minimally invasive uterine fibroid embolisation procedures allow for the condition to be treated without sacrificing fertility in the childbearing years,” he said.

There are many possible causes of infertility. Following a gynaecologist or fertility specialist’s comprehensive assessment and diagnosis, women who are unable to conceive due to a blockage in their fallopian tubes now

have an advanced non-surgical option available. Sudwarts and Dr Maja Wojno recently became the first interventional radiologists to offer fallopian tube recanalisation in sub-Saharan Africa in a procedure performed at Netcare Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg.

So far, more than 20 women have undergone the procedure successfully. “The fallopian tubes are crucial to fertility and if they become blocked, commonly due to clusters or casts of cells, fertilisation cannot take place.

“This micro procedure to reopen the fallopian tubes is painless and does not require the patient to stay over

in hospital or take additional recovery time off work.”

The procedure is available to women through The Microsurgery at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial, Netcare UCT Private Academic, Netcare uMhlanga Hospital, and Netcare Park Lane Hospital.

In a first for Cape Town, Sudwarts and Wojno recently performed a highly specialised transarterial chemo-embolisation (Tace) with Lipiodol; a micro-invasive procedure for multifocal hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of primary liver cancer, at UCT Private Academic Hospital.

“The aim of the Tace procedure is to deliver a very high dose chemotherapy directly to the cancer cells in the liver. Usually, this kind of cancer is inoperable, and unfortunately patients tend to be diagnosed once it has already started to progress.”

ALSO READ: Tzaneen doctor gives ‘monster’ life after 30 years

Following the SA Health Regulatory Authority’s recent approval of an advanced combined contrast agent chemotherapy vehicle and embolic agent known as Lipiodol Ultra Fluid – Sudwarts and Wojno used this triple-action

fluid in the procedure to precisely target the cancerous cells in the liver.

“The micro-invasive Tace is extremely safe and not painful, and it can be effective in decreasing the size of the tumour or extent of metastases, improving patients’ quality of life and survival prospects. This treatment is

available through The Microsurgery at Netcare UCT Private Academic and Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial

hospitals.”

Jacques du Plessis, managing director of Netcare’s hospital division, congratulated the two doctors and the team for continually seeking new and effective treatments for patients.

“The world-class micro-invasive options made possible through interventional radiology have revolutionised treatments for a wide range of conditions, and we are grateful for the specialists’ dedication to bringing the advantages of these treatment modalities to patients,” Du Plessis said.

– news@citizen.co.za