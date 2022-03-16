Kulula, British Airways start operating on Thursday as SACAA lifts suspension

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Kulula and British Airways will start operating again on Thursday after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) lifted the Comair suspension on Wednesday.

The SACAA suspended Comair’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) on Saturday over safety-related issues, in a suspension that was initially meant to last for 24 hours.

But on Sunday, Kulula and British Airways flights were indefinitely suspended.

“The suspension follows the visit by the SACAA to the Operator to investigate and determine the cause of a spate of occurrences affecting a concerning number of flights operated by Kulula.com and BA Comair. The SACAA sought to confirm Comair’s compliance with applicable Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs). The inspection was also aimed at reviewing Comair’s quality control management system (QC) and safety management systems (SMS) to establish compliance related to reporting, analysis and follow-up on occurrences, and corrective action plans to prevent recurrence,” said the SACAA on Sunday.

This resulted in the Regulator raising three level 1 findings, and one level 2 finding. A level 1 finding is an outcome which poses an immediate risk to safety and security, and it must be closed with immediate effect and a level 2 finding must be closed within 7 days.

SACAA reinstates Comair’s AOC

Kulula announced on Wednesday evening that flights would start operating again on Thursday following the reinstatement of Comair’s AOC.

“Our focus is to get our operations back to normal as quickly as possible and schedules will therefore be restored in a phased manner. Customers are advised to check the schedules on the airlines’ websites before coming to the airport,” it said.

Customers with existing reservations will be contacted directly. Customers who plan to fly in the next 72 hours, and have not been rebooked, have been advised to contact the Contact Centre.

“Please do not go to the airport unless you have a newly confirmed booking,” it said.