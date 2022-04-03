Daily news update: R160m fraud, Zuma ‘disappointed’, shocking Rahima Moosa hospital video

Citizen Reporter

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation has responded to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling to dismiss the former president’s application for leave to appeal.

The Foundation said “justice was most definitely not serviced in this case”, and added the ruling was “disappointing but not unexpected”.

The Foundation said it was “astounded by the glaring vagueness and the ambiguity inherent in this decision” and slammed SCA for not providing clarity.

Former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla on 2 July 2021. Photo: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

The Citizen has learned that a number of non-governmental organisations (NGO), places of worship, including mosques, religious organisations and individuals who invested in Amaanat Investment Holdings (AIH) stand to lose millions of rand in returns and dividends.

This after a father and son allegedly stole R160 million from the investment company through fraudulent and unauthorised payments.

Over the past few weeks, The Citizen has reported how the money was allegedly stolen by the former chief executive officer (CEO) and board member, 68-year-old Hussun Abdool Khalek (HAK) Omar and his 41-year-old son, Mahomed Hussun Omar, who was a company director at the time.

A father and son allegedly stole R160 million from Amaanat Investment Holdings through fraudulent and unauthorised payments. Picture: Stock

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced General Fannie Masemola as South Africa’s new national police commissioner.

Masemola replaced General Khehla Sitole as the country’s top cop.

The 58-year-old Masemola is a former deputy national commissioner for policing and served as Limpopo’s provincial police commissioner.

During a media briefing on Friday, Masemola outlined his key priorities as he begins his term of office.

SA’s new National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola after being sworn in by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 31 March 2022. Photo: Supplied

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his best wishes to South Africa’s Muslim communities for the Holy Month of Ramadan, which commences this weekend.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan, the observance of the Fast and the social support and charity demonstrated by Muslims during this period is an integral part of our nation’s cultural and religious diversity,” said President Ramaphosa.

In 2022, we welcome the coincidence of Ramadan with Freedom Month.

Photo: Shutterstock

A video of pregnant women sleeping on the floor of Rahima Moosa Hospital, shot by the Patriotic Alliance MMC for health Ashley Sauls has netizens outraged.

In the video, Sauls appears to be doing a walkabout in the hospital passage, where heavily pregnant women are sleeping on the floors or sitting slouched on plastic chairs, waiting for assistance.

The video was recorded on 1 April 2022. Heavily pregnant women sometimes allegedly wait up to three days before receiving medical attention.

Pregnant women seen sleeping on Rahima Moosa hospital floors. Photo: Twitter

