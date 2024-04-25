ConCourt gives Zuma and MK party more time

Former president Jacob Zuma and the MK party will have until next week to file their answering affidavits.

Former president Jacob Zuma and his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party have been given an extension to file answering affidavits in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to an urgent appeal by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The IEC approached the apex court after the Electoral Court set aside an objection to Zuma running in next month’s election because he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

That ruling meant Zuma would remain on the parliamentary list for the MK party.

In a court notice, seen by The Citizen on Thursday, the ConCourt granted Zuma and the MK party until Tuesday, 30 April, to file the outstanding affidavits.

Zuma’s legal team has yet to indicate it has acknowledged the extension.

ConCourt now ‘conflicted’ and in ‘precarious position’

MK Party this week said it was seeking legal advice over the directive. It also accused the IEC of “playing politics”.

“We have always been concerned about the conduct of the IEC. From where we are sitting, they should not have lodged a motion to appeal in the first place. The objection was never theirs,” MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela told eNCA.

He claimed the appeal had put the ConCourt in a “very precarious” and “conflicted” position because of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo‘s previous run-ins with Zuma.

He warned it could become a “constitutional crisis”.

Zuma slams IEC

Shortly after the Electoral Court’s decision, Zuma suggested the IEC overreached its mandate.

“Where does IEC enter into politics? Their job is to help citizens vote. Who the next president of the nation is is none of their business. They saw my name and now they are saying Zuma will never go there,” the former president continued.

IEC wants clarity on Electoral Court’s Zuma decision

The IEC rubbished claims it was involving itself in politics. It said the appeal was an attempt to resolve the matter “before the date of the elections”.

“We have noted that the orders were issued without reasoned judgment. In order to understand the basis of the conclusions reached in both matters, it is important that reasons are provided. We will accordingly request the Electoral Court to hand down reasons for the orders made.

“Naturally, the commission is taking legal advice on the matters and will chart a way forward based on such advice as well as reasoned judgments that it may receive, hopefully, in the not-too-distant future,” it said.