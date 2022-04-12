Ramaphosa to visit KZN on Wednesday as death toll rises to 59

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit flood-stricken parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday to offer support to affected communities and assess the response of government and civil society to the situation.

The President’s visit follows meetings on Tuesday evening of the National Disaster Management Centre and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disaster Management.

The President will travel to the eThekwini Metro on Tuesday morning and will visit a number of areas that have been severely impacted by the heavy downpours in recent days which have claimed lives, infrastructure and various assets.

He will be accompanied by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Minister of Police Gen Bheki Cele.

KZN death toll rises

Since Monday, KZN experienced one of the worst weather storms in the history of South Africa. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, members of the Executive Council, members of the Provincial Legislature, mayors and councillors on Tuesday visited different parts of the province to assess the damage, and also pay respects to those who have lost their lives in what is now a provincial tragedy.

According to the premier, Ethekwini alone reported 45 fatalities so far, while the iLembe District in areas such as Ndwedwe, Kwadukuza, more that 14 people are reported to have lost their lives.

This brings the total death toll to 59.

The President has sent his condolences to families that lost loved ones.

“This is a tragic toll of the force of nature and this situation calls for an effective response by government in partnership with communities. This situation calls on us to come together as a nation and offer assistance to those who desperately need our care and support.”

The EThekwini Metro has been the epicentre of this disaster, with most of the rain and the worst damage.

The municipalities most affected by heavy rains, damaging winds and flooding were Ilembe, Uthukela, uMgungundlovu, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, Ilembe and Umzinyathi.

As water levels keep rising, some communities adjacent to rivers are still being cautioned to relocate to a safer place, while many have been evacuated and are housed in community halls and other areas of safety.

Somerivers in Amawoti and Quarry Heights are also overflowing, and residents are advised to move to alternative accommodation.

Impact on the education sector

Some pupils had to remain at home as their schools had to be closed either because they were damaged, or because access was severely inhibited.

More than 140 schools have been affected so far by the flooding incidents in KZN. 40 pupils and 12 educators from Tholulwazi High in Molweni were trapped at school because the bridge they use to cross the river collapsed and the road was washed away by floods.

MECs for Education, Health and Transport visited school to bring required resources to support the trapped pupils and educators while awaiting for the helicopters to evacuate them from the school.

Looting incidents

The Premier also condemned the looting of containers which were affected by the rains as the raging Umlazi River threw them into the N2.

“We will not allow what is a tragic development in our province to be taken advantage of by criminals,” said the premier.

Law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the area.

“We call on all law enforcement agencies to ensure that all property is protected from criminality and that law and order is maintained during this period.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde