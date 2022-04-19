Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Photo: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

Following a request from the province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in the wake of devastating floods in the province to have a national state of disaster declared, President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that cabinet has decided to grant this request.

Speaking during his first national address related to the KZN floods, the president said the national state of disaster for the KZN floods would be gazetted shortly to ensure an “effective response across all spheres of government.”

A picture taken by Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in October 2021 to announce that they were expecting twins | Picture: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are in mourning after losing one of the twins they were expecting. The couple made the announcement in a statement posted on the footballer’s Instagram account on Monday.



“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” read part of the statement.

Law enforcement agencies at the launch of Easter holidays road campaign at N3 Heidelberg Weighbridge, 31 March 2021, in anticipation of increased traffic volumes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Although road deaths were predicted to be on an upward trajectory this year, authorities say they were surprised to see lower traffic volumes, crashes and fatalities nationwide, specifically over the Easter long weekend, compared to previous years.

According to N3 Toll Concessions operations manager Thania Dhoogra, there was one fatal accident reported and at least four crash incidents in total were reported over the weekend so far.

Disgruntled South Africans march in Orange Grove, Johannesburg, 13 February 2022, calling on the removal of illegal immigrants from within economic sector. Picture: Michel Bega

An altercation between members of the Operation Dudula group and residents of Chicken Farm, Soweto, has claimed the life of one man, while a woman was injured by what is believed to be gunfire from foreign nationals fighting back against the group.

Police also say there may have been four more people injured in the incident.

Gerda Steyn after winning her third straight Two Oceans title in Cape Town on Sunday. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

With the Two Oceans ultra-marathon making a return at the weekend, after being cancelled for the last two years due to Covid, Gerda Steyn ensured it was an explosive comeback for the event by producing a spectacular record-breaking victory.

Holding off a strong challenge from Irvette van Zyl, she finished the race in 3:29:42, establishing her place among South Africa’s all-time best ultra-distance runners.