WATCH: Ex-Chiefs star Katsande struggles to ride a tricycle!

Phakaaathi Reporter

Sekhukhune United midfielder Willard Katsande has become a laughing stock on Twitter after he posted a video of himself trying to ride a tricycle.



ALSO READ: Chiefs fail themselves as they let Sundowns off the hook

Katsande and his teammates were on a walk about on the beach in Durban when he asked one of the guys who sell ice cream if he can ride his bike.

In the video, Katsande clearly shows that he may never have ridden a bicycle in his life.

He shouts in a frightened voice, “Don’t push me man” as someone tries to help him along.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfield strongman is however used to being made a joke on social media with his strange fashion sense having made him popular over the past few years.