Frosler sees ‘a lot of improvement’ in Chiefs’ season.

'Come Saturday we want to equal our best points tally in the last ten years,' added the Chiefs wing-back.

Kaizer Chiefs wing-back Reeve Frosler says hitting 57 points is the target for Amakhosi as they take on Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday in their last Betway Premiership game of the season.

Amakhosi have already secured third place in the table, but there is no question of resting on their laurels as they go up against the Chilli Boyz, who are desperate not to finish the season in the relegation/promotion play-offs.

Chiefs look to equal the class of 2019/20

If Chiefs beat Chippa they will get to 57 points, which will equal the points Amakhosi got when they finished as runners-up in the Betway Premiership under Ernst Middendorp in the 2019/20 season.

Chiefs have already had their best league campaign for some time, and are showing good progress after missing out on the top eight in the previous two campaigns.

“We are on par to get 57 points so it is a lot of improvement on last season,” said Frosler at the Chiefs Village yesterday.

“We saw what we needed to do and we implemented it and now we are looking to get better next season.”

So there will be no favours for struggling Chippa on Sunday.

“Definitely not. Come Saturday we want to equal our best points tally in the last ten years,” added Frosler.

It was not looking good for Chiefs after a dreadful February that saw them knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup, with their place in the top eight even at risk.

“In the good times it is nice, everyone supports you, but then it gets difficult. In January and February it was a bit hard. The guys pulled together and said …. only we can change it … we managed to turn it around and have ended decently.”

Frosler – ‘Showing a bad attitude doesn’t help anyone’

Chiefs, indeed, have won seven and lost just one of their last 11 Premiership games.

Frosler has not featured much for Chiefs this season, making just nine league appearances, with injury playing its part. The 28 year-old, however, has found some form of late.

He grabbed two assists off the bench in the 4-1 win over Magesi on April 14. He came on at half time in the 2-0 win over Sekhukhune on May 10 and then played his first full game in just under six months in the 1-0 victory over AmaZulu last weekend.

It is Frosler’s positive attitude whatever the weather that has seen him last at Chiefs for six-and-a-half seasons and counting.

‘I am happy to see my teammates do well,” said Frosler.

“At the end of the day if Chiefs do well, I do well whether I have played or not. It is just about doing the simple things at training. There is no point coming to work sulking if you don’t play. Showing a bad attitude doesn’t help anyone.

“I was not having as much fun on the field (this season), but at the end of the day I still go home to my family.”