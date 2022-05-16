Daily news update: CEO’s R300m payday, Kaserne demolition, load shedding, lunar eclipse

Citizen Reporter

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Sibanye-Stillwater, Neal Froneman, has defended the astonishing R300.3 million paid to him last year in remuneration.

Froneman said the company would not be bullied into unsustainable wage demands at its gold mines amid wage increase demands from mining unions that have described his R300 million payout as immoral.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have been striking over salary increases at Sibanye-Stillwater for almost three months.

The Kaserne Building is seen just before implosion, 15 May 2022, in Johannesburg. The Department of Housing lead the process after the building was condemned last year due to structural damage from a fire that broke out at least three times on separate occasions. Picture: Michel Bega

The Kaserne building in Jeppestown was demolished on Sunday morning by the City of Johannesburg’s department of housing.

The building was condemned last year due to structural damage from a fire that broke out at least three times on separate occasions.

“Due to the numerous fires that broke out, it has then compromised the safety of the building thus the decision to implode the building which will then be used for the purpose of redevelopment,” said the City of Joburg in a statement.

Photo: iStock

Load shedding is set to continue on Sunday evening and for the rest of the week.

Eskom announced that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5 pm until 10 pm on Sunday.

Thereafter, stage 3 load shedding will be implemented on Monday and Tuesday evenings at the same time.

The blackouts will then be reduced to stage 2 for the rest of the week.

Deborah Fraser at the SA Fashion Week SS21 Digital Collections at the Mall of Africa on 30 April 2021 in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Legendary gospel musician Dr Deborah Fraser passed away at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Sunday, 15 May, her family confirmed.

“It is with deep sadness to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, and Gospel musician, Deborah Fraser following a short Illness”.

Dr Fraser, 56, was in the “presence of family and friends” when she died. Her family asked for space to process her death.

This year’s full Flower Moon – the name attributed to a full moon in May – coincided with a total lunar eclipse and a supermoon.

The eclipse was visible to sky gazers in South America, Africa and parts of Europe as it peaked during the early morning hours on Monday.

Fret not, unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance the experience but aren’t required.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala at the fifth international Labour Organisation Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour. Photo supplied.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says 8.9 million children will be forced into child labour by the end of 2022.

He was delivering the keynote address at the fifth international Labour Organisation Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour currently underway in Durban.

According to the International Labour Organisation and UNICEF, there had been substantial progress in addressing the worst forms of child exploitation.

