In case you missed it: Zille guns for Joburg | Motsepe snubs politics | Cachalia in Westbury

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 7 March 2026, in our daily news update.

In today’s news update, DA’s Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille says the current administration has failed to run the city, while mining magnate Patrice Motsepe has insisted he won’t join the political arena.

Furthermore, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has expressed concern about gang violence following a recent Westbury shooting.

In addition, check out the weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here are your top stories of the day: 7 March 2026

Zille slams ANC over Joburg collapse, unveils five priority rescue plan [VIDEO]

DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille speaks to journalists and editors, 13 February 2026, at a meet and greet in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

DA federal leader and City of Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille says the ANC is “running Joburg like a party that knows the future is somebody else’s problem.”

Zille launched the party’s manifesto at Johannesburg City Hall on Saturday, as the country prepares for the local government elections later this year.

Continue reading here

‘False and ‘unfounded’, Motsepe denies ANC presidential ambitions

President of CAF Patrice Motsepe believes other African countries shouid follow Morocco’s lead. Picture: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images.

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has, for the first time, publicly denied that he is campaigning for the leadership of the ANC, describing the rumours “false and unfounded.”

The ANC has been in the spotlight after intense lobbying by some in the party in favour of Motsepe running for the party Presidency at the 2027 elective conference.

Continue reading here

‘Where’s the army?’ – Cachalia confronted over SANDF deployment after Westbury shooting

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia speaks to the media at the JMPD Headquarters in Sophiatown on 10 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia faced sharp criticism as he was questioned about the delayed deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) following a fatal shooting in Westbury, Gauteng.

The minister was briefed on the incident during a visit to Sophiatown police station on Saturday, 7 March 2026, after five people were shot earlier in the week.

Continue reading here

SA needs 28 million vaccines at no cost to farmer to stop FMD, Steenhuisen says

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen at the Karan Beef Feedlot as part of visits to foot-and-mouth disease vaccination sites on 23 June 2025 in Heidelberg. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen says the country will need 28 million vaccines at no cost to the farmer to stop the foot and mouth disease (FMD) crisis in the country.

Steenhuisen made the remarks during the Gauteng leg of the national mass vaccination rollout in Ekurhuleni.

Continue reading here

Giyani water project still incomplete after 16 years and R4.5bn

Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

The protracted R4.5 billion Giyani bulk water project remains incomplete, 16 years after its inception in 2010, leaving the 55 communities in the Mopani region that are meant to benefit from it thirsty for years.

The project began in August 2014 after former president Jacob Zuma had visited the drought-stricken Giyani town to hand over a purification plant.

Continue reading here

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Hefty April fuel price increase | Winde’s dress code explained | Benni McCarthy’s Kaizer Chiefs dream