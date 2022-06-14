Broos – the PSL is not good enough

Jonty Mark

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has blasted the quality of football in the Premier Soccer League, saying that national team simply do not have the players to compete with the top nations on the continent.

“The level of the PSL is not high enough for us to succeed,” Broos told a press briefing on Tuesday, following Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 defeat by Morocco in their opening Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“The problem in South Africa is that we don’t have … high quality players like Morocco, Ghana and France.”

South Africa have lost to all three of these sides since Broos took over.



“Quality will decide (matches), that is football. A miracle can happen but those are coincidences.”

Broos indicated, however, that he will take a similar squad to the one that faced the Atlas Lions to the home-and-away qualifiers against Liberia in September.

“Let’s believe in the group that played against Morocco. I believe in them. I know we will be be motivated to win twice against Liberia, and it is possible. We aren’t playing Morocco.”