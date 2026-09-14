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Ndamane ready for challenge as Sundowns shift focus to Al-Ahli

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

14 September 2026

06:10 pm

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"When you play for Sundowns, you should always be ready," he said.

Ndamane ready for challenge as Sundowns shift focus to Al-Ahli

Khulumani Ndamane of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Abdelfettah Hadraf of AS FAR during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 2nd leg final match at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 24 May 2026 ©Mohamed Bissar/BackpagePix

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Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khulumani Ndamane says the Brazilians are ready to shift their focus to their FIFA Intercontinental Cup clash against Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Sundowns earned their place in the annual tournament after winning the CAF Champions League last season, securing their spot among the six continental champions competing for the global title.

Al-Ahli booked their place in the second round of the competition after beating Auckland FC of New Zealand, setting up a mouth-watering clash with the African champions.

Sundowns will advance to the play-off round if they overcome the AFC Champions League holders, taking them one step closer to the final.

Al-Ahli boasts several high-profile players, including England international Ivan Toney. Ndamane insists Sundowns are prepared for the challenge.

“When you play for Sundowns, you should always be ready,” he said to the Sundowns media.

“Any tournament that we play in, we’re able to focus on it and take it seriously. I know the guys are ready for the game on the 19th against Al-Ahli.”

Ndamane was speaking after Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United in their Betway Premiership clash at Buffalo City Stadium last Saturday.

The Tshwane giants needed a late equaliser by Antonio van Wyk to earn a point against Chilli Boys who had taken the lead by Sirgio Kammiies.

However, the former TS Galaxy defender believes there is no reason for the team to dwell on the stalemate, particularly with the league campaign still in its early stages.

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“They didn’t want to lose on their own ground because the way they came at us, showed that they wanted to win and we also tried to get three points, but it didn’t happen,” Ndamane added.

“What’s most important at this stage when the league has just started, I think collecting points this early will help us a lot. That didn’t happen, but it doesn’t mean that we should give up.”

Sundowns will now have the whole week to prepare for the Al-Ahli game that is scheduled to get underway at 3.pm in Tshwane.

Paris Saint-Germain are the defending champions of the Intercontinental Cup and will face the team that emerges from the knockout rounds in this year’s final.

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