In-form AmaZulu striker not for sale

'I don't think the club will listen to offers even in January,' a source at the club said.

AmaZulu have no plans to sell red-hot striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya midway through the season despite growing interest in the Zimbabwean.

Ngwenya has enjoyed a sensational start to the campaign, scoring nine goals in seven appearances across all competitions and putting himself firmly on the radar of bigger clubs.

While it remains unclear which teams are keeping tabs on the AmaZulu forward, sources close to Usuthu have made it clear that the club has no intention of cashing in on him at this stage of the season.

Ngwenya once again proved his importance to the KwaZulu-Natal outfit on Sunday, scoring the only goal as AmaZulu edged past Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the Betway Premiership.

His impressive goalscoring form has naturally attracted attention, but AmaZulu are understood to be unwilling to entertain offers for their in-form striker.

“No, that’s not going to happen. He’s not for sale at this stage of the season and I don’t think the club will listen to offers even in January,” a source at the club said.

AmaZulu have also made a great start to their league campaign, winning four of their opening six matches to climb to third place on the Betway Premiership table.

“Why would the club sell him now when they also need him. It wouldn’t make sense to cash in at the moment,” the source added.