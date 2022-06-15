Daily news update: Dudu Myeni case, Mkhwebane suspension and F1 Kyalami deal

Citizen Reporter

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni wants to enter into a plea bargain agreement with the state for allegedly revealing the identity of a witness – referred to as “Mr X” – at the state capture commission.

Myeni on Tuesday appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of defeating the administration of justice with alternative counts of contravention of the Commission Act.

This was for allegedly disobeying an order from commission chair, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, for the identity of Mr X not to be disclosed or published as he was a protected witness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has refused to withdraw his suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane despite her letter demanding reinstatement.

This was confirmed by Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Tuesday evening.

“President Ramaphosa has responded to Advocate Mkhwebane and stands by his decision as communicated before,” tweeted Mangwenya.

The African Transformational Movement (ATM) is not backing down in its bid to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to account to Parliament regarding the $4 million robbery saga.

On Tuesday, the ATM submitted another request to Parliament for the establishment of an inquiry into Ramaphosa relating to the February 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo.

The matter comes after National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Monday rejected the ATM’s initial request for a Section 89 inquiry after considering the “substantive issues raised” on the matter.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs’ application to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s decision on tobacco sales.

This after a regulation made under Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002 (the Act), prohibiting the sale of tobacco and related products, was challenged as infringement of fundamental rights – dignity, bodily and psychological integrity, freedom of trade and deprivation of property.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla has been tweeting hints of ‘another unrest’ and taking apparent swipes at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma-Sambudla shared the tweet about the unrest on the 9th of June. “I smell another unrest.”

In recent days, Dudu Zuma also revelled in the controversy surrounding Ramaphosa on her Twitter space.

Ramaphosa has come under severe pressure following the $4 million robbery at his Phala Phala Game farm in Limpopo.

The Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday placed Comair, the operator of Kulula.com and British Airways, under provisional liquidation.

This follows an urgent application by the airline’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) to preserve Comair’s fleet of aircraft, which is valued at about R3.5 billion.

According to the court order, all affected parties had until 26 July 2022 to provide reasons to the high court on why the provisional liquidation order should not be made final.

While the recent floods and torrential downpours in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) caused damage to roads, infrastructure and left thousands homeless, it also contaminated Durban’s beaches which have tested positive for harmful bacteria.

Due to this the eThekwini municipality has urged people in the province to not swim in the sea.

eThekwini said the floods significantly damaged the wastewater treatment plants and sanitation infrastructure (sewage network and pump stations) across the municipality, which resulted in sewage polluting many rivers.

South Africa’s millionaires appear to be leaving the country in droves, with data showing that about 4,500 high-net-worth individuals left the country over the past decade.

The reasons for their departure range from concerns about issues such as safety, rolling blackouts, corruption, and economic stagnation.

High-net-worth individuals (HNWI) are individuals with wealth of more than R15.7 million, including all assets such as property, cash, equities and business interests less liabilities. Sars will note their departure with a significant drop in the number of top earners.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has blasted the quality of football in the Premier Soccer League, saying that national team simply do not have the players to compete with the top nations on the continent.

“The level of the PSL is not high enough for us to succeed,” Broos told a press briefing on Tuesday, following Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 defeat by Morocco in their opening Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“The problem in South Africa is that we don’t have … high quality players like Morocco, Ghana and France.”

South Africa’s return to the F1 calendar in 2023 has reportedly been signed off following a high-level meeting on Monday between management, stakeholders and Kyalami owner Toby Venter.

In a series of tweets, fan forum Motor Magnet alleges an apparent deal to bring Formula 1 back to South Africa for the first time since 1993 had been signed.

This was allegedly confirmed after a meeting with F1 CEO and President, Stefano Domenicali. The exact length of the deal though is unknown at present.