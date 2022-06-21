Joburg reservoirs, sewer network points to be isolated as search for missing Khaya continues

Citizen Reporter

Johannesburg Water has announced that some of its reservoirs and sewer network points will be isolated on Tuesday night as the search for missing Khayalethu Magadla continues.

Johannesburg Water officials and the authorities from the SAPS and EMS will continue with the search for Khayalethu, a 6-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a sewer manhole while playing with his friends at Dlamini park, Soweto on Sunday, 12 June 2022.

The search at the localised manhole entry point has not yielded any results, said Johannesburg Water in a statement on Tuesday.

The manhole has been secured.

“The technologies used to assist with a more detailed search in the previous week did not provide results, and therefore the entity will be isolating specific reservoirs and direct feeds, as well as plugging localised sewer lines in order to reduce the flow into the larger sewer network. This will allow for the search and rescue team to inspect the sewer line,” said Johannesburg Water.

The isolation is expected to take place from 8pm on Tuesday night to 8am on 22 June 2022.

The following reservoirs, direct feeds and areas will be affected:

Doornkop West Reservoir:

Thulani

Lufhereng

Doornkop

Protea Glen

Protea City

Dobsonville Gardens

Green Village

Slovoville

Dobsonville



Chiawelo Reservoir:

Chiawelo

Klipriversoog

Dhlamini

Protea Glen

Protea Gardens

Protea South

Protea North

Mapetla



Lenasia Cosmos Reservoir: Lenasia (all extensions) and Lenasia CBD

Gemsbok Direct Feed: Lenasia Ext 1 and 2

Protea Glen Direct Feed: All extensions of Protea Glen

The area of Lehae will also be isolated.



The plugging of specific sewer points to reduce flow will result in blockages and as a result, residents in Lenasia, Lehae, Protea South, Chiawelo and Midway Industrial will notice an increase in sewer blockages.

“Johannesburg Water pleads with the community for support, understanding and patience as the team focuses on the search and recovery of the body of the missing boy,” said the entity.