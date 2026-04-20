This major Joburg area will be without water for 8 hours on Wednesday

Ennerdale's outage is not the only water-related disruption Joburg residents are navigating this week.

Ennerdale residents in Region G are set to experience a complete water outage lasting up to eight hours on Wednesday as Johannesburg Water carries out an emergency repair on a leaking pipe at a reservoir outlet.

What is causing the Ennerdale water outage?

The unplanned shutdown is scheduled to begin at 8am on 22 April 2026 and is expected to wrap up by 4pm the same day.

Residents will experience low pressure or no water across various streets in the area for the duration of the repair work.

Joburg Water confirmed the interruption is unavoidable, explaining that the work involves repairing a leaking pipe on a reservoir outlet.

The utility assured residents the disruption would be temporary, saying the repair would deliver “improved service delivery” once completed.

“Continuity of water supply” and “reduction of water losses” were cited by Joburg Water as the primary benefits residents will enjoy once crews have completed the work.

No alternative water supply arrangements were specified for the duration of the outage.

Broader water disruptions hitting Johannesburg this week

Ennerdale’s outage is not the only water-related disruption Joburg residents are navigating this week.

Joburg Water is simultaneously managing two lengthy planned maintenance projects in Region B, as well as a major sewer infrastructure upgrade in Region F’s Kensington.

In Region B, suburbs have been dealing with reduced pressure or no flow since 24 March 2026, with that project due to conclude this Tuesday, 21 April, at 6pm.

These areas include:

Cresta

Jackenlee

Robindale

Robin Hills

Darrenwood

Aldara Park

Randpark Ext. 2, 3, 4, and 5

Windsor West

Windsor Glen

Joburg Water said the work is necessary to assess the internal conditions of the reservoir, warning residents to expect “reduced pressure to no flow due to supply through the bypass line system”.

The utility confirmed that no alternative water supply would be provided, though it noted the Operations Department would assist residents as and when necessary.

On completion, Johannesburg Water said the work would result in “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of unaccounted-for water.”

A second Region B project is running considerably longer, affecting Melville, Emmarentia, Richmond, Greenside, Westdene, Westcliff, Auckland Park, and Parktown West.

Structural repairs inside the leaking Hursthill 2 Reservoir began on 1 December 2025 and will not be finished until 31 July 2026.

This project was initially set for completion on 9 April, but has since been

Unlike the Ennerdale shutdown, these residents will not lose supply entirely.

“Customers will be supplied via bypass during this period,” Joburg Water confirmed.

The utility added that the completed repairs would deliver “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply and reduction of water losses.”

Kensington sewer upgrade disrupting roads until May

In Region F, a sewer infrastructure upgrade in Kensington is affecting:

Queens Street

Langerman Drive

Westmoreland Road

Nottingham Road

Derby Road

The project, which runs from 19 March 2026 to 15 May, involves replacing the existing 375mm sewer pipeline with a larger 400mm pipe.

Joburg Water warned that residents and motorists should expect road closures, restricted access to parts of Queens Street, construction noise, excavation activity, and occasional odours near the work area.

The utility also flagged the possibility of temporary sewer-related inconveniences during certain stages of the project.

To limit the impact, Joburg Water said its teams “will be on-site throughout the project,” with honey-sucker trucks deployed where necessary to manage sewer spillages.

The utility added that work would be actively monitored to minimise disruption to residents.

Once complete, the upgrade promises “improved sewer capacity,” along with “reduced blockages and overflows” and enhanced reliability of sanitation services across the affected area.