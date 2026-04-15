Water outages of up to six days coming to these Joburg areas​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Joburg water promised 'improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of water losses' to affected residents.

Residents across several Johannesburg regions are facing water supply interruptions this week as Joburg Water carries out a series of planned maintenance operations, reservoir cleaning and sewer infrastructure upgrades affecting thousands of households.

Kyalami Gardens loses water for seven hours

Residents in Kyalami Gardens woke up to news of a day-long water interruption on Wednesday as Joburg Water moved to commission new water infrastructure in Region A.

The shutdown affects a wide stretch of the estate, covering extensions 34, 35, 36, 37, 43, 47, 48, 51, 52 and 56, with all streets in those areas impacted.

The utility confirmed the interruption runs from 9am to 4pm on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, leaving affected households without water for seven hours.

Joburg Water described the purpose of the shutdown as “commissioning of new water infrastructure”, adding that the work had been updated from an earlier notice.

The utility framed the temporary inconvenience as a long-term gain for residents.

Joburg Water said the work would improve service delivery and ensure a more reliable water supply once completed.

Region B reservoir assessments cause reduced pressure for weeks

Two separate but overlapping planned maintenance operations are underway in Region B, both linked to reservoir works and both affecting large portions of the western and northern suburbs of Johannesburg.

The first maintenance operation affects the following areas:

Cresta

Jackenlee

Robindale

Robindale Ext 4

Robin Hills

Darrenwood

Aldara Park

Randpark Ext. 2, 3, 4 and 5

Windsor West

Windsor Glen

The operation, which began on 24 March 2026, is not expected to conclude until 21 April at 6pm.

Joburg Water said the disruption was due to an “assessment of the internal conditions of the reservoir”.

During this period, customers will experience reduced pressure or no flow at all due to the supply being routed through a bypass line system.

The utility noted that while no alternative water supply had been arranged, residents would be assisted by the operations department as and when necessary.

“Improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of unaccounted for water,” the utility said, citing the benefits residents would see once the assessment was complete.

A second operation in Region B is far more extensive in its timeframe.

The second maintenance operation affects these areas:

Melville

Emmarentia

Richmond

Greenside

Westdene

Westcliff

Auckland Park and Parktown West

This interruption began on 1 December 2025 and is scheduled to run through to 31 July 2026.

It was initially set to be completed on 9 April at 4pm.

Joburg Water attributed the prolonged shutdown to “structural repairs inside the leaking Hursthill 2 Reservoir”.

Customers in this area are being supplied via a bypass system for the duration of the project.

“Improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of water losses,” the utility said in its notice to affected residents.

Chiawelo faces up to six days without water

In Region D, residents across Chiawelo and its extensions, Midway, Protea South, Protea North and part of Dlamini are facing one of the more severe interruptions in the current cycle.

The shutdown, which began on 14 April at 6am, is scheduled to end on 17 April at 6pm.

However, Joburg Water warned that the actual impact could stretch significantly longer.

The utility confirmed that the reason for cutting supply was the cleaning of the Chiawelo Reservoir and stated that all areas in the affected zones would be impacted.

While the formal interruption window covers four days, Joburg Water cautioned that customers should prepare for more.

“No water for a duration of four days, excluding recovery period. Plus-minus two days to fill the reservoir. Overall possibility of six days without water,” the utility stated.

No alternative water supply arrangements were detailed in the notice.

Kensington sewer pipeline replacement to continue until May

In Region F, a major sewer infrastructure upgrade is ongoing in Kensington, with work expected to continue through to 15 May.

The project, which began on 19 March, centres on:

Queens Street, but also affects Langerman Drive

Westmoreland Road

Nottingham Road

Derby Road

Joburg Water described the scope of the project as the “replacement of existing 375mm sewer pipeline with a 400mm sewer pipeline”.

Unlike the water supply interruptions affecting other regions, this project’s impact on residents is primarily through construction activity rather than loss of service.

Residents can expect road closures and restricted access to parts of Queens Street, construction noise and excavation machinery, possible temporary sewer-related inconveniences at certain stages, and occasional odours in the immediate work area.

To manage these impacts, Joburg Water said its teams would remain on-site throughout the project.

“Honey sucker trucks will be deployed where it is necessary to manage sewer spillages,” the utility stated.

It added that all work would be monitored to minimise disruption to residents.

The long-term benefits, according to the utility, include improved sewer capacity, reduced blockages and overflows, and enhanced reliability of sanitation services for the Kensington community.