ENYOBENI TAVERN LIVE UPDATES: Bheki Cele breaks down in tears

Narissa Subramoney and Cheryl Kahla

Forensic investigators are carefully combing the scene where at least 22 youngsters aged between 18 and 20 years old were found dead at the Enyobeni Tavern.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at the tavern in Scenery Park, East London.

While the cause of the deaths is unknown at this stage, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said investigations are underway.

Bheki Cele breaks down

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele had to excuse himself from a live interview as he broke down in tears.