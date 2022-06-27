Mbeki describes teens’ deaths at Enyobeni tavern as ‘tragic’ and ‘very sad’

Thapelo Lekabe

Former president Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the mysterious deaths of at least 21 teenagers at an Eastern Cape tavern at the weekend.

Mbeki, speaking to the media on Monday at his Houghton residence in Johannesburg, described the incident that has shocked the country as tragic, especially given that June is Youth Month.

“The deaths of these young people, I don’t know what they were doing in the tavern and how they died, but it’s a really, really very tragic event,” the former president said.

The youngsters – nine girls and twelve boys, aged between 13 and 17 – were found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London.

The cause of the teenagers’ deaths remains unknown and police are investigating.

Mbeki conveyed his condolences to the children’s families and relatives, saying he hoped that investigations would be able to uncover what led to their deaths.

“We hope that everything will be done to find out what happened and then take whatever the consequences of that are. It’s a very, very sad day and it came towards the end of Youth Month,” Mbeki said.

‘Charge tavern owner with culpable homicide’

Meanwhile, youth organisation LoveLife on Monday called for the Enyobeni tavern owner, Siyakhangela Ngevu, to be charged with culpable homicide for the teens’ deaths.

The chief executive officer of the not-for-profit organisation, Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, raised questions about why the tavern was selling alcohol to underage children.

“LoveLife calls on all the law enforcement agencies to prioritise the investigation into the deaths of these children.

“LoveLife challenges South African Police Service (Saps) to see to it that if the owner of Enyobeni tavern is found to have allowed underage drinking in their tavern – they be charged with culpable homicide,” Ncube-Nkomo said in a statement.

She said charging the tavern owner with culpable homicide would send a strong message to other liquor outlets that breach the conditions of their operating licences, and sell alcohol to children under the age of 18.

“Importantly, liquor regulatory bodies must reflect on the deaths of these young people and recognise that they have a bigger responsibility to be proactive in curbing underage drinking – an issue that if not nipped in the bud – will deepen the country’s social disintegration.”

At the same time, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) announced it would lay criminal charges against Ngevu and revoke his liquor license for breaching the province’s Liquor Act by selling alcohol to minors.

