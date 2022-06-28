Venniker loses chance to be first woman in Durban July

Mike Moon

Rachel Venniker will not become the first female to ride in the Durban July, as expected, after she was injured in a fall in a race on Monday.

The country’s leading apprentice jockey was booked to ride Joey Soma-trained Red Saxon in the 126th running of South Africa’s premier race on Saturday. Fate decreed otherwise when Venniker’s mount Kileigh’s Fate reared on jumping from the stating stalls in Race 8 at Greyville, dumping the 21-year-old on the Polytrack.

The course doctor diagnosed concussion and whiplash and stood her down from riding for two weeks, meaning she will miss a much-anticipated date with history in the July.

ALSO READ: Rachel Venniker set to continue her rise at Greyville

“I am so sad and sorry for Rachel. She is such a professional and I know that she was proud and excited to have her first Durban July ride and make history,” trainer Soma told Sporting Post newspaper.

He said he would make a decision on a replacement jockey for Red Saxon soon. Stable jockey Julius Mariba has been the three-year-old’s regular rider in recent times – including steering him to victory in the Grade 1 SA Classic.

However, with the ultra-light weight Mariba on board, the colt would have to carry dead-weight to make the allotted 53.5kg. Red Saxon is a 66-1 outsider. Meanwhile, former champion jockey Piere Strydom made a sensational return to racing at the weekend after more than a year on the sidelines with a partially detached retina.

The 56-year-old “Striker” had his comeback ride on trainer Justin Snaith’s Nexus in the KZN Breeders’ Mile on the Greyville turf and produced a vintage display to win going away. He rides Snaith’s charge, and former July winner, Belgarion, in Saturday’s big event.

Strydom is aiming for a record-equalling fifth July triumph. Belgarion is 33-1 on the bookmakers’ boards.

– news@citizen.co.za