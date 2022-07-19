PP’s subpoena of Ramaphosa over Phala Phala theft ‘a deeply embarrassing development’ for him

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the decision by office of the Public Protector to subpoena President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the institution to provide details around the theft at his Phala Phala farm.

Ramaphosa will be subpoenaed to answer the 31 questions sent to him by the Public Protector’s office regarding the Phala Phala farm theft scandal after failing to meet the 18 July deadline to respond to the allegations against him. This after asking the public protector for an extension until 22 July instead.

The president’s request was denied by acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

“The request for a further extension has been denied and was communicated to the President on [Monday],” the office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The institution’s decision has been well-received by political parties, with the DA labelling it as “a deeply embarrassing development” for a sitting president.

“It is encouraging to see that Chapter 9 institutions such as The Office of Public Protector, under acting Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, are investigating this matter with the urgency and seriousness that it requires,” said the DA in a statement.

“It is unfathomable that President Ramaphosa would request an extension to provide the facts on a matter that took place at his personal residence over two years ago. Surely by now he must have some idea as to what happened, when it happened, and who was involved? The longer President Ramaphosa evades and ignores the Phala Phala investigation, the more damage he inflicts on South Africa and her people.

“This is also a deeply embarrassing development for a sitting President, and one which is causing immense damage both to South Africa’s domestic and international image, and the Office of the Presidency.”

The party said it would continue to pursue the matter in every forum available.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has also welcomed the Public Protector’s decision, further accusing Ramaphosa of being in open defiance of South Africa’s Constitution.

“We maintain that Ramaphosa has no legal basis to not be transparent about what happened with regards to the millions of US Dollars that were stolen at his farm,” said the party.

“The Office of the Public Protector must refuse to be compliant with Ramaphosa’s attempts at evading of justice. The integrity of the of the institution is at stake and it must never waver from its mandate of accountability, regardless of incentives placed before who occupies the office.

“The EFF will proceed with ensuring that a parliamentary inquiry is established into the criminal activity of Ramaphosa, and ultimately that he is removed from Office through a process of impeachment.”