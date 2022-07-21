Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ out? Operation Dudula leader faces internal revolt

Getrude Makhafola

Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, the face of the Operation Dudula movement, is allegedly no longer part of the grouping after supposedly being chucked out of its operations.

Insiders say the fallout with Dlamini, also known as Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli, saw him thrown out of Operation Dudula’s Whatsapp chat group this week.

There have since been separate chat groups formed by those supporting him and those accusing him of being a traitor.

Plans for political party

Sources alleged that plans are under way to form a political party ahead of the 2024 general elections, giving rise to some friction within the group.

“The matter is being kept under wraps,” a source told The Citizen.

“He was accused of being a law unto himself. Nhlanhla now concerns himself with the work at Soweto Parliament. “You might have seen him wearing a jacket written ‘The People Shall Govern,’ he no longer wears military-styled clothes. He is set to form a political party called ‘The people Shall Govern’ very soon.”

Phone calls and text messages to Dlamini and Operation Dudula secretary Zandile Dabula were not responded to at the time of publishing.

Operation Dudula member Keabetswe Malebo said he needed to talk to Dlamini first before he could say anything.

“I can’t comment on that issue now unfortunately until I sit down with him, I can only speak then after talking with him.”

Unauthorised spending of Dudula money

Thabang Moloi, who is also leader of the Pimville Community Forum, which is at the forefront of residents’ fight against Eskom power cuts, defended Dlamini, saying he has been falsely accused of unauthorised spending.

“Lux is a leader and no one can take that away from him. For now, Lux is concentrating on Soweto parliament, he is still doing community work.

“Those who accuse him of mismanaging R15 000 are just lying. Lux has his own money and is worth millions. He has an aviation company and also owns a golf course. What is R15 000 to Lux really?” he asked.

He heaped praises on Dlamini, saying he occasionally covered Operation Dudula expenses such as travel costs and meals for members.

Dlamini, said Moloi, is under fire because he is against anything criminal, whether it’s illegal immigrants or South Africans committing crime.

“He is against crime in general, whether you are South African or not, he won’t back down.”

Asked whether Dlamini would start a political party, Moloi wouldn’t say much, except that “an announcement” would soon be made by Soweto parliament.

Dlamini rose to popularity after he appeared on TV in front of Maponya Mall during last year’s July unrests, saying he had joined law-abiding citizens to guard the shopping centre against looters.

Operation Dudula was later formed, taking on the guise of an anti-illegal immigration movement, and has since launched branches in some of the provinces.

Its leaders came under fire in recent times, especially from human right lobby groups, accusing them of fanning the fires of hatred and xenophobia.

Dlamini has reiterated in interviews that he won’t leave community activism for politics.

