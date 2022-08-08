North West premier launches Youth Advocacy Programme

Citizen Reporter

North West Premier, Kaobitsa Bushy Maape, has launched the Youth Advocacy Programme which aims to empower and develop young people.

The province held the Youth Summit on 4-5 August at the Civic Centre in Rustenburg.

According to the Spokesperson of the Premier, Sello Tatai, the youth advocacy programme will focus on coordinating, monitoring and conducting oversight of all youth programmes in the province.

The summit focused on gathering plans from all sectors and developing a three-year provincial plan that will be coordinated through the district development model approach.

“This provincial plan will be based on the four pillars including, food security, talent development management, cultural edutainment and entrepreneurship support,” said Tatai.

The youth attended the summit and raised issues they face. They suggested working with the government to resolve the prevalent challenges of service delivery, poverty and unemployment.

During his address, Maape called for the youth to develop a platform that will help them overcome socio-economic challenges.

Maape also reiterated that the province is still experiencing an increasing unemployment rate.

“Young people must have a vision for their lives. Creating socio-economic opportunities for the youth remains high on the agenda of the government,” said Maape.

The premier also committed to providing resources and funding to assist in these programmes.

“We call on you young people to develop plans and initiatives that will bring change in the province and eradicate poverty and all other social ills that are as a result of unemployment, young people have the power to turn things around just like the youth of the past,” said Maape.

He also called on municipalities, state-owned entities and the private sector to work with the provincial government in ensuring that young people are given opportunities.

