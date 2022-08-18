Daily news update: Ramaphosa motion of no confidence, load shedding continues and Tshwane’s R26bn power project

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Daily news update – 18 August
Phala Phala: Ramaphosa to face another motion of no confidence
Opposition parties have confirmed that they will file a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala farm robbery scandal.
The forum of political parties – including DA, EFF, United Democratic Movement (UDM), and African Transformational Movement (ATM), among others – have been calling for Ramaphosa to be held accountable for the controversial February 2020 robbery that took place at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.
Briefing the media on Wednesday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said all parties, except the Democratic Alliance (DA), agreed to bring a motion of no confidence forward in Parliament.
Bomb squad called in to parliamentary precinct after suspicious package found
Parliament has confirmed the precinct of Parliament in Cape Town had to be cordoned off on Wednesday morning, after the South African Police Service (Saps) noticed a suspicious package that was left unattended.
Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Saps immediately deployed their bomb disposal specialists as part of normal safety protocols.
Mothapo confirmed there was no immediate threat identified to the vicinity. He also said there was no evacuation conducted.
Load shedding to continue until Thursday, Eskom announces
Eskom is warning that the country’s power system is under severe strain and will, therefore, implement stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 12am on Tuesday.
The shadowy rulers of rolling blackouts said the power cuts will be extended to Thursday, at the same time.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said Eskom will keep the nation informed of any significant changes to the national grid.
“The breakdowns of a generation unit each at Duvha, Kendal and Kriel power stations during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, have put a severe strain on the power generation system.”
ANC integrity commission to discuss sexual assault case against Godongwana
The ANC’s integrity commission is on Wednesday expected to discuss the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, after a Kruger National Park masseuse laid a criminal complaint against him for allegedly “fondling” her.
The alleged incident, which has been categorically denied by Godongwana, is said to have happened last week, when the minister and his wife were on a private trip to the park.
On Tuesday, the head of the ANC’s integrity commission, George Mashamba, confirmed the body would deliberate on the allegation against Godongwana.
Police hunt for six suspects after Grade R pupil kidnapped in Cape Town
Cape Town police are on the hunt for six suspects after a Grade R pupil from Kensington was kidnapped on Wednesday morning.
The six-year-old child, who has been identified as Shahnawaz Asghar, was snatched in front of his home on the corner of 4th Avenue and 9th Street in Kensington.
It’s understood the incident occurred around 8am.
Asghar was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit school uniform with black school shoes. He is a Grade R pupil at the Hidayatul Islam Primary School.
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams denies wrongdoing in R26bn power project
Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA of destabilising the coalition administration.
This after a leaked audio clip from a meeting chaired by Williams, which included officials from the City Manager’s Office, Mayor’s Office, Electricity Department, and Chief Operations Cluster.
The officials were brainstorming about an electricity investment project that had been received by the City to re-purpose the City’s coal power plants which have not been used since 2014, and convert them to use gas to help the city avoid load shedding.
ALSO READ: Daily news update: Load shedding, sexual harassment case against Godongwana and Mkhwebane impeachment