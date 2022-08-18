Daily news update: Ramaphosa motion of no confidence, load shedding continues and Tshwane’s R26bn power project

Citizen Reporter

Opposition parties have confirmed that they will file a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala farm robbery scandal.

The forum of political parties – including DA, EFF, United Democratic Movement (UDM), and African Transformational Movement (ATM), among others – have been calling for Ramaphosa to be held accountable for the controversial February 2020 robbery that took place at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said all parties, except the Democratic Alliance (DA), agreed to bring a motion of no confidence forward in Parliament.

The precincts of Parliament in Cape Town after fire gutted both the Old Assembly Wing and the National Assembly Wing of Parliament. Picture: Twitter/ @MolotoMothapo

Parliament has confirmed the precinct of Parliament in Cape Town had to be cordoned off on Wednesday morning, after the South African Police Service (Saps) noticed a suspicious package that was left unattended.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Saps immediately deployed their bomb disposal specialists as part of normal safety protocols.

Mothapo confirmed there was no immediate threat identified to the vicinity. He also said there was no evacuation conducted.

Picture: iStock

Eskom is warning that the country’s power system is under severe strain and will, therefore, implement stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 12am on Tuesday.

The shadowy rulers of rolling blackouts said the power cuts will be extended to Thursday, at the same time.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said Eskom will keep the nation informed of any significant changes to the national grid.

“The breakdowns of a generation unit each at Duvha, Kendal and Kriel power stations during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, have put a severe strain on the power generation system.”

Picture File: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during the ANC national executive committee media briefing. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Lucky Morajane

The ANC’s integrity commission is on Wednesday expected to discuss the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, after a Kruger National Park masseuse laid a criminal complaint against him for allegedly “fondling” her.

The alleged incident, which has been categorically denied by Godongwana, is said to have happened last week, when the minister and his wife were on a private trip to the park.

On Tuesday, the head of the ANC’s integrity commission, George Mashamba, confirmed the body would deliberate on the allegation against Godongwana.

Six-year-old Shahnawaz Asghar was kidnapped on Wednesday morning in front of his home in Kensington, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town police are on the hunt for six suspects after a Grade R pupil from Kensington was kidnapped on Wednesday morning.

The six-year-old child, who has been identified as Shahnawaz Asghar, was snatched in front of his home on the corner of 4th Avenue and 9th Street in Kensington.

It’s understood the incident occurred around 8am.

Asghar was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit school uniform with black school shoes. He is a Grade R pupil at the Hidayatul Islam Primary School.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA of destabilising the coalition administration.

This after a leaked audio clip from a meeting chaired by Williams, which included officials from the City Manager’s Office, Mayor’s Office, Electricity Department, and Chief Operations Cluster.

The officials were brainstorming about an electricity investment project that had been received by the City to re-purpose the City’s coal power plants which have not been used since 2014, and convert them to use gas to help the city avoid load shedding.

