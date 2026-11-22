The announcement followed a week-long working visit to Silicon Valley.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced plans for a new R100 million venture capital fund to support South African artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups, as the government ramps up efforts to position the country as a major player in the rapidly expanding global AI economy.

The announcement followed a week-long working visit to Silicon Valley by Ramaphosa and a delegation of ministers, business leaders, researchers, academics and students aimed at attracting investment and forging partnerships in the technology sector.

Millions

Speaking at the conclusion of the visit, Ramaphosa said a key outcome was a proposal from South African entrepreneurs to establish a venture capital fund focused on AI innovation.

“We walk away from Silicon Valley with commitments made by some of our own entrepreneurs that have come up with an idea that we should set up a venture capital fund that will start off with R100 million,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said the initiative would complement the government’s plans to establish a broader public-private fund to support high-tech start-ups developing AI technologies.

“As a key outcome of this visit, we will establish a fund drawing in public and private capital to support high-tech start-ups working on AI in South Africa.”

Talent

Ramaphosa said South Africa is home to talented entrepreneurs whose innovations could compete on the global stage.

“South Africa has talented startup founders who have come with us on this journey and who are developing innovative products with the potential to scale globally.”

He said AI would reshape economies and societies worldwide, making it essential for South Africa to embrace the technology while managing its risks.

“We undertook this working visit because we are on the cusp of a technological revolution that will change the world as we know it. We need to harness this new technology for the benefit of all South Africans.”

Meetings

The president said the delegation met technology companies, venture capital firms, researchers and AI developers whose insights would help shape South Africa’s National AI Policy.

A key focus of the trip was attracting investment into South Africa’s digital infrastructure sector. Ramaphosa noted that the country already hosts more than 70% of Africa’s data centre capacity and is well placed to become a continental hub for computing infrastructure.

“South Africa can be a major player in computing infrastructure.”

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa has committed to developing a concrete National Artificial Intelligence Action Plan within 90 days, informed by the insights and proposals gathered during the Silicon Valley visit. The plan will be driven by a dedicated, agile team in The Presidency and organised around four priorities: using AI to improve public services; attracting investment in AI infrastructure; building South Africa’s AI capabilities and expanding access to technology; and preparing for the risks and disruptions associated with AI through stronger cybersecurity, skills development and inclusive adoption. The President emphasised that the plan must move beyond producing reports to delivering practical results, with clear responsibilities, measurable targets and a focus on implementation. #SAinUSA 🇿🇦🇺🇸 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 November 22, 2026

Investment

He added that he held discussions with hyperscale technology companies, including Alphabet and Microsoft, to encourage further investment in South Africa’s digital economy.

Ramaphosa also said the government intends to use AI to improve healthcare, education and public services while ensuring the technology is deployed responsibly.

“We want South Africa to be a leading adopter of AI in government, building the capability of the state while addressing some of our most complex challenges.”

Criticism

The visit has drawn criticism. Some observers questioned whether the delegation secured access to the highest levels of the technology industry despite travelling to Silicon Valley, the global hub of AI innovation.

Among those not on the delegation’s schedule was OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman. While South African officials met representatives from Google, Microsoft and Cisco, the absence of Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai also drew scrutiny.

Ambitions

Despite the criticism, Ramaphosa insisted the visit had succeeded in advancing South Africa’s ambitions in the AI sector.

“We have used this visit to position South Africa as a major player in the AI economy, not merely a bystander.”

The government is expected to develop a concrete action plan to turn the Silicon Valley engagements into investment, jobs and innovation as it seeks to establish South Africa as a leading AI hub on the continent.