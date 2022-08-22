Kimberley doctor in police custody for allegedly raping two patients

Siphumelele Khumalo

A medical doctor based in Kimberley is in police custody for raping two of his patients. The doctor made a brief bail appearance at the Kimberley District Court on Monday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Northern Cape, the medical practitioner is accused of raping a 17-year-old at his surgery. It was reported that the teenager went for a consultation on 15 August 2022.

“The victim left the surgery, and the following morning 16 August 2022, informed her aunt about the incident, and a case was opened with the police. The accused was arrested and charged with rape by the police. The application has been remanded to 24 August for the accused to continue with his bail application,” read a statement by the NPA.

Before the bail application on Monday, the doctor made an appearance at the same court for another charge of sexual assault which also took talk place during a consultation.

“It is alleged that on 20 April 2022, the accused sexually assaulted a 25-year-old patient during a medical examination. The matter was postponed to 26 August 2022, for possible bail application.”

The NPA also stated that investigations were ongoing for both cases.

Speaking to SABC News last week after the accused appeared in court, her father said: “I’m telling you, this is my child. I must protect my child… I’m feeling very vengeful.”

In an unrelated incident, police watchdog, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said a Kei Mouth Police Station detective who was accused of raping a teenager has since resigned. It was also reported that the 45-year-old police officer made his first appearance at the Komga Magistrate’s Court.

The detective allegedly attacked the 17-year-old a day before Women’s Day, after she had opened a case against her boyfriend.

The detective allegedly coerced the victim into getting into a relationship with him and was raped when they arrived at the Kei Mouth police.

-Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney