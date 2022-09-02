Marizka Coetzer
‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ – Plastic View residents clash with local community over crime

For many years, residents have complained about the informal residents and recently collected more than 1 000 signatures in a petition to remove or relocate residents living in the settlement.

Julia Nkgase is among 300 people living in an informal settlement in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria East. They could be evicted soon if the City of Tshwane secures a court order against them. Photos: Mosima Rafapa
Entering the Plastic View informal settlement behind the Moreleta Church, a mother with her baby on her back was among the waste collectors pulling big bags of recyclable materials towards an open area to sort and sell. For many years, residents have complained about the informal residents and recently collected more than 1 000 signatures in a petition to remove or relocate residents living in the settlement. Local residents described the settlement as an eyesore and crime hotspot that decreased the value of the properties in the area. But Plastic View resident Shadrack Dube pointed out that not everyone living...

