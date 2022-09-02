‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ – Plastic View residents clash with local community over crime
Marizka Coetzer
For many years, residents have complained about the informal residents and recently collected more than 1 000 signatures in a petition to remove or relocate residents living in the settlement.
Julia Nkgase is among 300 people living in an informal settlement in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria East. They could be evicted soon if the City of Tshwane secures a court order against them. Photos: Mosima Rafapa
Read more on these topics