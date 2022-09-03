Michel Bega
Multimedia Editor
2 minute read
3 Sep 2022
5:45 am
500 needy children experience air flips at the Children’s Flight event
Some are cancer sufferers, others from
neglected homes – all uplifted.
Children make their way from a Huey helicopter after experiencing their first fligh during the 2022 Children's Flight, an annual aviation community supported project at the Orient Airfield in Mogale City, 2 September 2022. The project puts under privileged children in the sky and treats them to their first experiece of flight. Picture: Michel Bega
