500 needy children experience air flips at the Children’s Flight event

Michel Bega

Some are cancer sufferers, others from neglected homes – all uplifted.

Children make their way from a Huey helicopter after experiencing their first fligh during the 2022 Children's Flight, an annual aviation community supported project at the Orient Airfield in Mogale City, 2 September 2022. The project puts under privileged children in the sky and treats them to their first experiece of flight. Picture: Michel Bega
‘It felt like we were going to crash!” exclaimed 10-year-old Kyiano Marman. “But I wish I could go again!” he added, describing his first flight experience in a Huey helicopter. Marman was one of 500 children who were treated to the Children’s Flight event in Magaliesburg yesterday, a project that gives underprivileged children the opportunity to experience flight for the first time. The event was the brainchild of founder Captain Felix Gosher. “I wanted to give the children a Willy Wonka experience, like the chocolate factory where children get a chance to experience something special for the first time. But...

