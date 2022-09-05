Manhunt underway for men linked to Soweto tavern shooting

Citizen Reporter

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng said they are searching for five men who are suspected to be linked to a tavern shooting incident at Nomzamo, Orlando East, Soweto.

The shooting took place on 10 July 2022, where a group of armed men reportedly entered a local tavern and started shooting randomly, claiming the lives of 15 people.

“A warrant of arrest had been issued for the five men; Sarel Lehlanya Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho on 16 cases of murder and 7 of attempted murder.”

“Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of these suspects is requested to contact Colonel Friccah Masilela on 082 822 7270 and Sergeant Ndlovu on 065 962 4329. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySaps application or the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111. All information received will be treated with strictest confidence.”

According to previous media reports, two weeks after 21 young people died at the Enyobeni tavern in East London, 21 patrons at three other taverns were shot dead in July.

Fifteen people were killed in Emazulwini Tavern in Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East, Soweto, after gunmen opened fire on revellers in the early hours of the morning.

ALSO READ: Soweto tavern killing update: Deaths rise to 15 as two shot in Katlehong

On the same weekend, two people were killed in a shooting in a tavern in Katlehong, 40km southeast of Johannesburg.

Four people were killed when two men opened fire on people in Mntambo Tavern in Sweetwaters, a periurban area near Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. Twelve patrons were shot, with eight admitted to hospital in critical condition.