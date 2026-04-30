Officer killed, another airlifted to hospital after ambush on crime intelligence unit in Durban

Saps mobilised maximum resources in the immediate aftermath of the shooting to pursue the suspects.

A brazen daylight attack on two South African Police Service (Saps) crime intelligence officers in the Mount Edgecombe area of Durban has left one officer dead and another fighting for his life.

Police have now launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Durban ambush leaves crime intelligence unit reeling

Two crime intelligence officers came under fire in the Mount Edgecombe area of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday afternoon in what authorities have described as a targeted and audacious attack on law enforcement.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the officer who had been driving the state vehicle succumbed to gunshot wounds at the scene.

“Another member, who was also shot and wounded during the attack, has been airlifted to hospital and is currently receiving urgent medical care,” Mathe confirmed.

She said Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane condemned the assault, describing it as an attack on the authority of the state and on those who risk their lives in the fight against crime.

“No stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice,” said Dimpane.

Saps offers support to the fallen officer’s family

According to Mathe, Saps mobilised maximum resources in the immediate aftermath of the shooting to pursue the suspects.

“Saps specialised units, including crime intelligence operatives, detectives, the organised crime unit and highly trained police officers are working around the clock to track down and apprehend those involved.”

Beyond the manhunt, Mathe confirmed that Saps had deployed employee health and wellness experts – including psychologists and chaplains – to support the family of the deceased officer and members of the crime intelligence unit affected by the tragedy.

“The Saps extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer, and wishes the injured member a full and speedy recovery,” Mathe said.