40-hour planned maintenance for Ekurhuleni as parts of Joburg are without water

Ekurhuleni residents must brace themselves for a 40-hour water outage while Rand Water carries out major maintenance work.
Rand Water will be conducting maintenance on its H5 Pipeline, necessitating the temporary interruption of water supply to some residents in the City of Ekurhuleni.
The outage will begin at 6pm on Friday and is expected to conclude at 12pm on Sunday.
“The maintenance project forms part of Rand Water’s augmentation strategy to refurbish and upgrade its infrastructure to ensure future sustainability,” Rand Water said in a statement.
“Rand Water has formally informed the affected municipal customer by issuing a 21-day advance notification of the planned maintenance to allow the entity to communicate with its affected customers, plan and execute appropriate contingency plans.”
Affected areas include:
- Isandovale
- Edengale
- De Klerkshof
- Eastleigh
- Hurlyvale
- Highway Gardens
- Buurendal
- Illiondale
- Sebenza
- Meadowdale
City Power outage
Meanwhile, many areas in Johannesburg has been left without water as a result of theft and vandalism at the Orlando Power Station in Soweto.
A power failure occurred at 2am on Thursday, affecting Johannesburg Water’s infrastructure and that of Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.
“City Power technicians have been dispatched to the site and are working on resolving the power failure,” Joburg Water said in a statement.
The entity has arranged alternative water supply at strategic areas like clinics, hospitals, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.
Affected areas in Roodepoort/Randburg:
- Bergbron
- Claremont
- Delarey
- Whiteridge
- Roodekrans
- Wilropark
- Helderkruin
- Constantia Kloof
- Aliens Nek
- Weltevreden Park,
- Florida Hills
- Florida North
- Discovery
- Selwyn
- Florida Township
- Horison
- Horison View
- Roodepoort North
- Florida Park
- Constantia Park
- Honeydew
- Zandspruit
- Laserpark
- Randpark Ridge
- Cosmo City
- Lanseria
- Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement
- Olivedale
- Sundowner
- Northwold
- Boskruin
- Bromhof
- Kya Sands,
- Bloubosrand
- Eagle Canyon
- Honeydew View
- Poortview
- Ruimsig
- Wilgeheuwel
- Princess
- Grobler Park
- Lindhaven
- Little Falls
- Harveston
- Honeydew
- Parts of Northriding
Affected areas in Langlaagte/Southdale:
- Mondeor
- Southgate
- Meredale
- Alan Manor
- Eagles Nest
- Southfork
- Kibler Heights
- Eikenhof
- Lougherin A.H
- Coronationville
- Westbury
- Claremont
- Triomf
- Westdene
- Newlands
- Greymont
- Albertskroon
- Albertsville
- Langlaagte
- Industria
- Bosmont
- Riverlea
- Longdale
- Vrededorp
- Fordsburg
- Brixton
- Mayfair
- Cottesloe
- Janhofmeyer
- Rossmore
- Hursthill
- Montclare
- Melville
- Emmarentia
- Auckland Park
- Greenside
- Westcliff
- Parkview
- Fairlands
- Berario
- Northcliff
- Southdale
- Booysens Reserve
- Ormonde
- Mondeor
- Nasrec
- Ophirton
- Lake View
- Selby
- Evans Park
- Robertsham
- Winchester Hills
- Reuven
- Ridgeway
- Theta
- Selby South
- Aeroton
- Ormonde
- Baragwanath Ext 1
- Ormonde View
- Mthembu village
Affected areas in Soweto:
- Pimville
- Power Park
- Diepkloof
- Orlando East
- Orlando West
- Dobsonville
- Naturena Klipspruit
- Meadowlands
- Comptonville
- Meredale
- Moroka
- Jabavu
- Molapo
- Jabulani
- Tladi
- Moletsane
- Mofolo South
- Mapetla
- Zola
- Zondi
- Naledi
- Emdeni
- Mofolo north
- Mofolo Central
- parts of Dube
- Chiawelo
- Protea North
- Protea South
- Dhlamini
- Eldorado Park
- Klipspruit West
- Klipspruit
Johannesburg Water is also monitoring the reservoirs and towers affected by the power outage.
At this stage, outlets of several reservoirs have been closed to reduce the recovery period, while pumps to specific towers have also been closed off as reservoir levels were too low.
- Crown Gardens reservoir and tower – The reservoir outlet has been isolated, while the tower is critically low.
- Brixton reservoir and tower – Outlets are closed. The levels are low, which impacts on purnping to the tower.
- Honeydew reservoir and tower – Both systems are empty.
- Crosby reservoir – Reservoir is empty.
- Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs – Levels are critically low to empty.
- Aeroton reservoir – Outlet is closed.