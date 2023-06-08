40-hour planned maintenance for Ekurhuleni as parts of Joburg are without water

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Ekurhuleni residents must brace themselves for a 40-hour water outage while Rand Water carries out major maintenance work.

Rand Water will be conducting maintenance on its H5 Pipeline, necessitating the temporary interruption of water supply to some residents in the City of Ekurhuleni.

The outage will begin at 6pm on Friday and is expected to conclude at 12pm on Sunday.

ALSO READ: SA’s water woes: racial quota to be challenged in court

“The maintenance project forms part of Rand Water’s augmentation strategy to refurbish and upgrade its infrastructure to ensure future sustainability,” Rand Water said in a statement.

“Rand Water has formally informed the affected municipal customer by issuing a 21-day advance notification of the planned maintenance to allow the entity to communicate with its affected customers, plan and execute appropriate contingency plans.”

Affected areas include:

Isandovale

Edengale

De Klerkshof

Eastleigh

Hurlyvale

Highway Gardens

Buurendal

Illiondale

Sebenza

Meadowdale

City Power outage

Meanwhile, many areas in Johannesburg has been left without water as a result of theft and vandalism at the Orlando Power Station in Soweto.

A power failure occurred at 2am on Thursday, affecting Johannesburg Water’s infrastructure and that of Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.

“City Power technicians have been dispatched to the site and are working on resolving the power failure,” Joburg Water said in a statement.

The entity has arranged alternative water supply at strategic areas like clinics, hospitals, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.

Affected areas in Roodepoort/Randburg:

Bergbron

Claremont

Delarey

Whiteridge

Roodekrans

Wilropark

Helderkruin

Constantia Kloof

Aliens Nek

Weltevreden Park,

Florida Hills

Florida North

Discovery

Selwyn

Florida Township

Horison

Horison View

Roodepoort North

Florida Park

Constantia Park

Honeydew

Zandspruit

Laserpark

Randpark Ridge

Cosmo City

Lanseria

Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement

Olivedale

Sundowner

Northwold

Boskruin

Bromhof

Kya Sands,

Bloubosrand

Eagle Canyon

Honeydew View

Poortview

Ruimsig

Wilgeheuwel

Princess

Grobler Park

Lindhaven

Little Falls

Harveston

Honeydew

Parts of Northriding

Affected areas in Langlaagte/Southdale:

Mondeor

Southgate

Meredale

Alan Manor

Eagles Nest

Southfork

Kibler Heights

Eikenhof

Lougherin A.H

Coronationville

Westbury

Claremont

Triomf

Westdene

Newlands

Greymont

Albertskroon

Albertsville

Langlaagte

Industria

Bosmont

Riverlea

Longdale

Vrededorp

Fordsburg

Brixton

Mayfair

Cottesloe

Janhofmeyer

Rossmore

Hursthill

Montclare

Melville

Emmarentia

Auckland Park

Greenside

Westcliff

Parkview

Fairlands

Berario

Northcliff

Southdale

Booysens Reserve

Ormonde

Mondeor

Nasrec

Ophirton

Lake View

Selby

Evans Park

Robertsham

Winchester Hills

Reuven

Ridgeway

Theta

Selby South

Aeroton

Ormonde

Baragwanath Ext 1

Ormonde View

Mthembu village

Affected areas in Soweto:

Pimville

Power Park

Diepkloof

Orlando East

Orlando West

Dobsonville

Naturena Klipspruit

Meadowlands

Comptonville

Meredale

Moroka

Jabavu

Molapo

Jabulani

Tladi

Moletsane

Mofolo South

Mapetla

Zola

Zondi

Naledi

Emdeni

Mofolo north

Mofolo Central

parts of Dube

Chiawelo

Protea North

Protea South

Dhlamini

Eldorado Park

Klipspruit West

Klipspruit

Johannesburg Water is also monitoring the reservoirs and towers affected by the power outage.

At this stage, outlets of several reservoirs have been closed to reduce the recovery period, while pumps to specific towers have also been closed off as reservoir levels were too low.