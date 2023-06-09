Joburg Water systems ‘gradually recovering’ after power outage

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

Johannesburg Water said its infrastructure is gradually recovering after a pump failure at City Power’s Orlando power station left many areas in Joburg without water on Thursday.

Power outage affects water supply

A power outage at the Soweto power station in the early hours of Thursday morning affected the entity’s water infrastructure and Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station, leaving several areas, including Randburg and Roodepoort, without water.

According to City Power, initial investigations point to theft and vandalism as the cause of the power failure.

Eikenhof pump station

Johannesburg Water said on Friday that the Eikenhof pump station is now pumping at normal capacity, but it will take time for the affected Joburg Water reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally again.

“Customers in areas supplied by a direct feed now have water restored. Once our reticulation, which includes reservoirs, towers and the pipelines are back to normal capacity, customers will in turn receive normal water supply,” Joburg Water said in a statement.

The entity said it was monitoring the affected infrastructure and will provide updates on the water supply to customers.

“The outlets of several reservoirs are isolated in order to reduce the recovery period. Pumps to specific towers are also isolated, as reservoirs levels are too low.”

Alternative water supply

Joburg Water added that an alternative water supply was being provided to affected areas through mobile tankers.

“Customers are urged to reduce consumption for critical needs during this period. It’s crucial to note that the restoration of affected Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers will take time to fully stabilise.”

Update on critically impacted Johannesburg Water towers and reservoirs:

Crown Gardens reservoir and tower: reservoir outlet remains isolated. The tower is empty. Brixton reservoir and tower: Pumping to the tower has started due to improved water levels in the reservoir. Once the tower has stabilised, the outlet of the reservoir will be opened at 50%. Honeydew reservoir and tower: Both systems have recovered. Crosby reservoir: The reservoir is low. Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs: Levels are critically low to empty. Aeroton reservoir: The reservoir has recovered. The tower is improving, as pumps have started. The improvements at Aeroton reservoir will positively affect the Orlando East reservoir, which is critically low at this time. Increased levels at Orlando East reservoir are expected during the course of the day on Friday. Constantia tower: Pumps are isolated, and the tower is empty. Florida North tower, Quellerina tower, and Waterval tower: Pumping has commenced at Waterval pump station, which supplies the Florida North tower, Quellerina tower and Waterval tower. Customers in these zones will receive water. Eagle Nest reservoir: The reservoir is critically low to empty. Linden tower: The tower is empty, and no supply received from Rand Water.

