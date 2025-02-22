Load Shedding

BREAKING: Eskom pushes load shedding to stage 6 until further notice

By Faizel Patel

23 Feb 2025

Eskom has increased load shedding to stage 6 until further notice due to multiple unit trips at two power stations.

The parastatal’s spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, made the announcement in the early hours of Sunday morning,

Mokwena said stage 6 load shedding will be implemented at 12:00 a.m. and will continue until further notice.

“Eskom regrets to announce that stage 6 load shedding was implemented at 1:30am due to multiple unit trips at Camden Power Station and will continue until further notice.

“This measure followed the implementation of Stage 3, necessitated by multiple unit trips at Majuba Power Station and a unit trip at Medupi that resulted in a loss of 3 864 MW in generation capacity, while planned maintenance accounted for 7 506 MW. Additionally, to replenish emergency reserves and prepare for the week ahead, stage 6 load shedding was essential,” Mokwena said.

Mokwena added that a media briefing will be held on Sunday at 11 am to provide more details and updates on the power system.

