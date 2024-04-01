Daily News Update: Politics met church | Mbalula says ANC is impure | Breakthrough in Fort Hare killings

In today’s news update, many political big shots made their way to church over the Easter weekend.

However, could their efforts towards atonement ahead of the national elections be enough? Well, Fikile Mbalula has some strong views.

And, Bheki Cele has boldly declined uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s beefed up security request for Jacob Zuma, following his recent car crash.

News today: 1 April

If you’ve missed our top stories while enjoying your long weekend, don’t worry we’ll bring you up to speed.

Politicians made their way to church this past weekend

Cyril Ramaphosa visited St. Engenas Zion Christian Church on Sunday. Image: X

Many political leaders visited various churches over the Easter weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Fikile Mbalula and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema were among politicians who joined in the festivities.

While Mbalula spent Easter Sunday in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, Malema and Ramaphosa crossed paths in Moria, Limpopo.

Fikile Mbalula said ANC leaders aren’t pure

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during a press conference on 22 February 2024. Picture: Supplied / ANC

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula believes the ruling party’s leaders need divine intervention.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika in Esikhawini, KZN on Sunday, Mbalula said the “reconstruction and development programme of the soul” was fundamental.

“We recognise as the ANC that leaders are not pure,” he said.

Bheki Cele dismissed MK Party demand for extra security

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The police ministry has dismissed the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s demands for more VIP protection for former president Jacob Zuma.

Following Zuma’s car accident last Thursday, the MK Party expressed concerns over his safety, saying they suspect foul play.

The politician was heading back to Nkandla when an allegedly drunk driver slammed into his armoured vehicle.

More than a thousand arrests were made over the Easter weekend

Over 900 vehicles were impounded over the weekend. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers were hard at work throughout the weekend.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC), more than 1000 motorists have been arrested, with 900 vehicles impounded.

RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane, said the vehicles were impounded mainly in KZN and Mpumalanga in connection with invalid operating permits.

Tshwane horrific accidents have claimed seven lives since Friday

Four teens were killed in an accident in Tshwane on Saturday morning. (Photo/Charles Mabaso – Tshwane EMS

In tragic news, City of Tshwane Emergency Services department recorded seven road fatalities in three separate incidents since the start of the Easter weekend.

The department also said five people were injured from the deadly crashes between Friday and Saturday.

In response to the series of accidents, the City warned motorists to act responsibly and safely while driving.

Hundreds were left homeless in Joburg and Cape Town

For illustration: Photo: iStock

Hundreds of homes were burnt to ashes in Joburg and Cape Town over the weekend, leaving many families homeless.

At lease 60 shacks were destroyed in Johannesburg, after a fire swept through an informal settlement in Fairview.

Meanwhile, 50 shacks caught ablaze in Langa, Cape Town, robbing 200 people of their homes.

More arrests made for University of Fort Hare killings

General view of the entrance of the University of Fort Hare in Alice, Eastern Cape. Photo: Supplied/University of Fort Hare

Lastly, the police have made a breakthrough arresting 15 more suspects in connection with killings at the University of Fort Hare.

“This brings the number of those arrested in this case to 25 suspects. The suspects were arrested in various provinces over the Easter weekend including, Gauteng, the Eastern and Western Cape as well as KwaZulu-Natal,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

