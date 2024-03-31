Teen and 9-year-old child killed in horrific Midrand crash

Paramedics responded to scene where they found that an SUV had overturned after colliding with another vehicle.

The accident happened on Saturday just before 5pm on the N1 South bound carriageway in the vicinity of the Olifantsfontein turn-off. Photo: Emer-G-Med

A teenager and 9-year-old child have been killed in a horrific accident in Midrand.

It is understood the accident happened on Saturday just before 5pm on the N1 South bound carriageway in the vicinity of the Olifantsfontein turn-off.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to scene in Midrand where they found that a SUV had overturned after colliding with another vehicle.

Fatalities

Van Reenen said the rollover resulted in some of the occupants being ejected from the vehicle.

“Prior to the arrival of paramedics, three children were allegedly rushed to a nearby hospital by bystanders. A seventeen year old male patient was found to have sustained critical injuries after being ejected from the vehicle. Paramedics exhausted several advanced life support resuscitation methods, however unfortunately, the patient succumbed to the critical injuries that he sustained, he was declared dead on the scene.

“Further investigation found a nine year old boy unresponsive in the overturned vehicle with fatal catastrophic injuries. There was nothing paramedics could do to assist him and he was declared dead on the scene,” Van Reenen said.

Injuries

Van Reenen added that injured patients were taken to hospital for further treatment.

“An adult male and female from the same vehicle, as well as three occupants of the secondary vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilized on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital.

“The cause of the collision and the events preceding it will form the subject of a South African Police Services (Saps) investigation,” Van Reenen said.

Centurion crash

Meanwhile, with the Easter weekend underway, three people including two children were killed in a motor vehicle crash in Centurion.

It is understood the accident happened at about 6pm on Friday night on the N14 near Rooihuiskraal.

Van Reenen said on arrival on scene of the crash, a light delivery vehicle was found to have left the roadway, overturning several times before smashing into a wall.

