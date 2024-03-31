Over 1 000 motorists arrested over Easter weekend across the country

The 2024 Easter Season Road Safety campaign was launched with the aim of promoting responsible and safe road usage

Over 900 vehicles were impounded over the weekend. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Over 1 000 motorists have been arrested and 900 vehicles impounded over the Easter weekend across the country, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

The RTMC said the arrests related to various offences including drunken driving, producing false driving documentation, driving recklessly, operating on the roads without driving permits, overloading of both goods and passengers.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said vehicles were impounded mainly in KwaZulu Natal and Mpumalanga for violation of public transport operating permits.

Increases traffic

“Increased traffic volumes were experienced on Thursday and Friday from approximately 10h00 with N1 North and N3 South recording an average of 2 000 vehicles passing through various tollgates per hour. The N4 East recorded 1 900, while N1 South recorded an average of 1 000 vehicles.

“A total of where 75 961 vehicles were stopped and checked, 916 927 drivers issued with traffic fines for various infringements,” Zwane said.

Zwane said one of the major concerns during this period are unroadworthy vehicles, and 274 vehicles with defects vehicles were discontinued.

“Law enforcement operations are continuing throughout the holiday period along major routes and within residential areas to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.”

ALSO READ: Teen and 9-year-old child killed in horrific Midrand crash

Road safety

Zwane said the 2024 Easter Season Road Safety campaign was launched with the aim of promoting responsible and safe road usage, reducing the number of road crashes and fatalities and influencing behavioural change during the Easter period.

‘The Easter weekend is associated with increased traffic volumes as pilgrimages and holiday makers take advantage of the public holidays to visit family or go on vacation.

“However, this surge in traffic poses significant road safety challenges, with authorities often warning motorists to exercise caution due to the high volumes of vehicles on the roads” Zwane said.

Officials said at least 90 people have lost their lives in road accidents in four provinces since the start of the Easter holidays. Limpopo recorded the highest number of deaths after the horrific bus crash claimed the lives of 45 people.

ALSO READ: Four killed and others injured in Eastern Cape accident