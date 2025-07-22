A calculated triumph: SA sets new record at International Mathematics Olympiad

South Africa sets a new record after 25 years

Great news for South Africa following the biggest and most important mathematics competition in the world, the International Mathematics Olympiad.

The competition, which took place in Australia from 10 July to 20 July, featured high school students from more than 100 countries competing to showcase their mathematical skills.

Record-breaking performance by South Africa

The South African team managed to finish in position 38 out of 110 countries. This marks the country’s best ranking in the last 25 years.

First position was claimed by The People’s Republic of China, followed by the United States of America and the Republic of Korea.

The competition takes place over two days, where each student must solve three tough problems in four and a half hours each day. After the competition, the leaders and teachers double-check all the answers to make sure they are marked fairly and correctly.

All students are ranked based on the number of points they score, and then medals are awarded to the top students. When a student does not win a medal but scores seven points on at least one problem, they receive an honourable mention.

Results of the South African team

Youkyum Kim (Grade 12, Reddam House Durbanville, Cape Town, Western Cape) – Silver Medal

Moied Baleg (Grade 12, The Settlers High School, Belville, Western Cape) – Bronze Medal

Eli Williams (Grade 11, Westerford High School, Cape Town, Western Cape) – Bronze Medal

Pocoyo Pun (Grade 10, Elkanah House, Cape Town, Western Cape) – Bronze Medal

Yian Xu (Grade 12, Redhill High School, Sandton, Gauteng) – Bronze Medal

Ellen Grant-Smith (Grade 12, Westerford High School, Cape Town, Western Cape) – Honourable Mention

ALSO READ: SA pupils grab first place at Pan African Mathematics Olympiad

Professor Seithuti Moshokoa, the Executive Director of the South African Mathematics Foundation, expressed how proud she is of the team, “We’re so pleased with how our team did this year. They worked really hard, and this achievement shows just how talented they are.”

The team’s participation was made possible by Old Mutual South Africa.