Two police officers in the dock for murder

What happens when those ordered to protect us, instead turn killer.

A Rustenburg police constable has been arrested following an allegation that he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house in the early hours of Thursday.

Constable Kutlwano Joy Tshepe is reported to have stolen money while she hid and ultimately escaped through a window to a nearby family member’s residence.

“It is further alleged that the constable then proceeded to the residence of his ex-girlfriend’s 33-year-old boyfriend, where he assaulted him. The victim was declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services after sustaining multiple injuries, including a severe head injury,” the police said.

Tshepe made his first appearance at the Tlhabane Magistrate’s Court this week. He is set to remain in custody until his second court appearance on Monday, 9 March 2026, for a formal bail application.

Police officer kills a doctor and kidnaps four others

Another police officer allegedly killed a doctor and kidnapped four other medical interns in the Free State. He is set to appear in court on Thursday.

The police report that the slain doctor was renting a house with the suspect and had hosted the four interns.

ALSO READ:Accused sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment for police murder

It is reported that the suspect, who is stationed in Harrismith, left his post at 4am to go to the house at which the doctor was the main tenant.

Upon arrival, he allegedly dragged the doctor to the living room and shot him. He then allegedly ordered the four medical interns to get into the doctor’s car and drove to Kroonstad, where he abandoned them.

The murder was discovered by a sergeant who received a complaint from the neighbours. Upon arrival on the scene, he found a warrant officer from the Harrismith Public Order Policing.

“The warrant officer alleged that on arrival, he found the deceased on the sofa with a gunshot wound to the forehead. Upon further investigation, it was also discovered that the vehicle belonging to the deceased, a blue Haval, was taken.”