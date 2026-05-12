Senior immigration officer granted bail in Mpumalanga bribery case

The official was arrested y by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation based in Nelspruit.

A 50-year-old senior immigration officer has been granted bail in connection with the alleged demand of a bribe from a foreign national in Mpumalanga.

Veli Malambe appeared in the White River Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 11 May 2026, following his arrest for nefarious activities.

Arrest

Malambe was arrested earlier on Monday by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation based in Nelspruit and appeared briefly in court later the same day.

The arrest follows allegations that the senior immigration official solicited gratification after arresting a foreign national, whose country of origin was not disclosed, for allegedly working as a street vendor in South Africa without a valid work permit.

“It is alleged that Malambe confiscated the travelling document of the 33-year-old female victim, as well as the identity document of her 42-year-old South African employer, said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi.

“The accused allegedly demanded payment of R2 500 before the documents could be returned to their lawful owners.”

Bribe

Nkosi said the matter was subsequently reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation, which launched an intensive investigation into the incident.

“During the investigation, the alleged gratification amount was reduced from R2 500 to R1 500. The Hawks provided operational money, which was then handed over to the accused as part of the operation.

“Following the payment, members of the Hawks apprehended the accused, who was found in possession of the state money,” Nkosi said.

Bail

Nkosi said the confiscated documents were also recovered from Malambe.

“Malambe appeared before the White River Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 11 May 2026, where he was granted bail of R5 000. He is expected to return to the same court on 26 June 2026.”

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber, warned officials in positions of authority against abusing their powers for personal enrichment.